Matamoros Shooting: Mexican Police Kill Seven-Year-Old American Girl

Seven-year-old American Aranza Aydelany Pardo was fatally shot by Mexican police in Matamoros after her family was allegedly mistaken for cartel members.

Aranza Aydelany Pardo, a seven-year-old American girl, was fatally shot by Mexican police on October 29 in Matamoros, Mexico, a border region near the US-Mexico border. Her family was traveling through the area when police carrying out an anti-cartel operation opened fire on their vehicle, and her relatives say they were allegedly mistaken for members of a drug cartel. The girl was struck in the head and died.

The shooting came shortly after Mexican authorities captured Alfredo Cárdenas Rodríguez, an alleged high-ranking member of the Gulf Cartel, earlier on October 29. The arrest triggered a wave of violence across the region, with cartel members burning vehicles and setting up roadblocks. Those blockades are the backdrop for the events that led to Pardo's death.

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How the Matamoros Police Helicopter Shooting Unfolded

Police opened fire on the Pardo family's vehicle from a helicopter during the drug enforcement operation. The roadblocks set up by cartel members forced the family off a highway, and Mexican police reportedly followed them, believing they were cartel members trying to escape. The family said they were caught in the crossfire during the chase.

Aranza's mother said the family later realized they were being trailed by a helicopter. Her husband pleaded with the helicopter's pilot, but she said the police did not see the children inside the car before gunfire erupted moments later. She said she ordered her five children to hide behind her seat as bullets came down on the vehicle.

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The mother told Fox San Antonio that one of her daughters told her Aranza had been hit, and that the child had been shot in the head. She said she then pulled her daughter toward her and found that Aranza was already dead. The mother also said she was hit in the leg by the same bullet that killed her daughter.

Competing Accounts from Authorities and the Family

Tamaulipas Attorney General Jesus Govea said the police helicopter was responding to an attack from the roadblocks at the time of the shooting. The family, by contrast, says they stopped their car and pleaded with the officers to identify themselves as civilians, but the helicopter continued firing on their vehicle.

Pardo's family said she and her five siblings are all American citizens and were born in the United States. Mexican prosecutors have reportedly confirmed that the bullet that killed Aranza came from a state police helicopter, and they say they have made significant progress in the course of the investigation.

Authorities said an investigation into the shooting has been opened. Govea said the officers who opened fire have not been arrested, leaving the family's account of the events and the police explanation to be examined through the ongoing inquiry.

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Investigation Status and Impact on the Border Region

The case has drawn attention because the victim was a young American citizen killed during a Mexican security operation near the border. The Pardo family's account, including their claim that they signaled their civilian status before being fired upon, places direct questions about police conduct at the center of the investigation.

Mexico's Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch shared an image of Alfredo Cárdenas Rodríguez, known as 'Axel', in handcuffs after his arrest on social media, celebrating the capture. Harfuch said Rodríguez had been linked to kidnappings, homicides, extortion, and the trafficking of drugs, weapons, and people into the United States. The contrast between that celebrated arrest and the death of a seven-year-old child is central to the public debate over the operation.