Matador Gored in the Leg During Bullfight in Spain

A matador was seriously injured during a bullfight in Spain after being gored in the leg. The incident occurred at the Las Ventas arena in Madrid, where Paco Ureña was performing. Ureña suffered a 30cm goring and was lucky to escape with his life.

A matador was gored through his leg and tossed about by a raging bull in front of a crowd in Spain . The incident occurred at the Las Ventas arena in Madrid, where Paco Ureña was performing.

Ureña was seen masterfully dancing around the giant beast, guiding it with his cape and leaping back when the animal got too close. However, the matador's luck ran out, and the bull's horns hooked under his right arm, flinging him upwards before he fell to his knees. The crowd was heard gasping and groaning as they anticipated the harm about to be inflicted on Ureña.

As he was about to get up, the bull caught his left leg with its horn and lifted him up into the air. The matador was carried for several seconds before he dropped to the floor. The bull was about to trample him, but a group of matador assistants quickly came in and covered the bull's eyes with their own capes, giving Ureña enough time to escape. Local media reported that he suffered a 30cm goring at the event.

This is not the first time a matador has been seriously injured in a bullfight. Last month, a top Spanish matador was left recovering in hospital after he was gored in the groin during a bullfight in front of hundreds of spectators in Madrid. Alberto Duran, 36, was performing in the final qualifying round of the Copa Chenel bullfighting tournament in Valdemoro, south of the Spanish capital.

Footage showed the bull rearing its head into Duran's groin and catching him with its horns as it thrust the bullfighter into the air. Audience members recoiled in horror as the matador managed to run away from the animal. Duran was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for a serious injury to his testicles.

While the initial surgery was completed without complications, doctors later detected a blood clot in one of Duran's legs, meaning he had to undergo a second, urgent procedure





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