Mastodon drummer Lorne Dailor reveals he had open-heart surgery to repair a 5.2cm aortic root aneurysm. The band plans his return for March 2027 tours.

Mastodon drummer Lorne Dailor underwent open-heart surgery following the discovery of a dangerous heart condition that nearly proved fatal. The musician shared the details of his medical emergency, revealing that a 5.2 centimeter aneurysm on his aortic root required immediate repair.

Medical Emergency and Surgery Details

Dailor explained that the aneurysm was identified a few months ago during a routine cardiology checkup, despite him experiencing no prior symptoms. He described the condition as something that could have taken him out on stage one evening without any warning.

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The surgery took place at Atlanta's Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. Dailor held a red heart-shaped pillow from the facility in a video announcement to mark the successful completion of the procedure. He noted that the aneurysm had likely been present for quite a long time without detection.

Recovery Timeline and Tour Plans

The drummer acknowledged that he faces a long road to recovery but expressed hope to rejoin Mastodon when the band launches its tour in March 2027. The group is scheduled to begin the trek in Paris on March 3 and wrap up in Hamburg on April 23.

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Dailor thanked his friends, family, and especially Calina for nursing him back to health. He encouraged fans to stay on top of their health and schedule regular checkups, noting that the experience was by far the scariest and most painful in his life.

Tributes to Late Bandmate Brent Hinds

The announcement comes shortly after Mastodon paid tribute to late guitarist Brent Hinds at the first show since his death. The band referred to their shared history as brothers to the end, honoring the memory of their co-founder who helped establish the metal group in 2000.

Dailor co-founded the band alongside Hinds, creating a deep musical bond that continues to influence the group's direction. The tribute highlights the emotional weight carried by the remaining members as they navigate this period of loss and personal health challenges.

Album Performance and Future Outlook

The band's recent album peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 the following month. This release marked their first project since the departure and subsequent death of key member Brent Hinds in August 2026.

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Despite the setbacks, Dailor remains optimistic about returning to live performance. The specific medical details provide clarity on the drummer's absence and set expectations for his gradual return to the stage in the coming months.