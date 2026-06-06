Masters of the Universe Wins Over Audiences with Record Audience Score

The new fantasy film starring Nicholas Galitzine earns an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest in the franchise, despite mixed critical reviews.

The new Masters of the Universe movie has officially arrived in theaters, and it appears that the fantasy franchise has finally found its footing with audiences.

Based on over 1000 verified ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, the film starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man has earned an impressive 87% audience score, making it the highest-rated Masters of the Universe movie among viewers. This achievement dethrones the previous champion, The Secret of the Sword, which held an 80% audience score for decades.

The movie, produced by Amazon and Mattel Studios, marks a significant comeback for the franchise, which has not seen a theatrical release since the 1987 cult classic Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lundgren. That earlier film, while beloved by a dedicated fanbase, failed to impress critics and underperformed at the box office.

In contrast, the 2026 iteration has generated considerable buzz, thanks to a modernized story, state-of-the-art visual effects, and a charismatic lead performance by Galitzine, who brings a fresh energy to the iconic character of Prince Adam and his alter ego, He-Man. The journey to bring Masters of the Universe back to the big screen was a long and winding one.

After years of development hell, with various studios and directors attached and then departing, the project finally gained momentum when Amazon partnered with Mattel Films. The filmmakers aimed to honor the original toy line and animated series while updating the narrative for contemporary audiences. The result is a film that balances nostalgia with innovation, featuring epic battles, mythical creatures, and the eternal struggle between good and evil on the planet Eternia.

Critics have been somewhat divided, with the film holding a 66% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on critic reviews. Some praised its visual spectacle and heartfelt moments, while others critiqued its plot and character development.

However, the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers particularly highlighting the film's action sequences, Galitzine's portrayal of He-Man, and the emotional depth brought to characters like Teela and Skeletor, played by talented actors. The record-breaking audience score has sparked discussions about the future of the franchise. Given the strong word-of-mouth and the film's box office performance in its opening weekend, there is already speculation about sequels and spin-offs.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, with many noting that the film captures the spirit of the original while feeling fresh and relevant. The positive reception also vindicates the decision to cast Galitzine, who was relatively unknown for such a major role but has proven his ability to carry a blockbuster.

As the movie continues its theatrical run, it remains to be seen whether it can maintain its momentum and surpass the box office totals of other fantasy films released this year. For now, Masters of the Universe has achieved something rare: winning over both long-time fans and new audiences alike. With an 87% audience score, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the franchise and the power of a well-crafted revival.

This is a developing story, and more updates are expected as the film progresses through its theatrical release and eventually arrives on streaming platforms





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