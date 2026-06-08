Masters of the Universe Watchlist: 5 Fantasy and Sci-Fi Movies to Watch After the New He-Man Film

A curated selection of fantasy and sci-fi films inspired by or sharing the spirit of Travis Knight's Masters of the Universe, including the 1987 original, Thor: Ragnarok, Shang-Chi, and more cult classics and overlooked gems.

Travis Knight's new Masters of the Universe movie delivers a comedic, action-packed, and unashamedly fun take on He-Man , Skeletor, and the world of Eternia. With standout performances from Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor, the film offers plenty to enjoy.

After watching, you might crave more sword, sorcery, and sci-fi, and that's where our curated watchlist comes in. We've gathered a varied collection of fantasy and sci-fi films that either inspired Masters of the Universe or share its spirit, including cult classics, blockbusters, and overlooked gems that deserve a second look. So prepare your sword and shield and dive into another fantasy world. One obvious recommendation is the 1987 Masters of the Universe film directed by Gary Goddard.

Dolph Lundgren stars as He-Man, who escapes to Earth with his allies while being hunted by Frank Langella's memorable Skeletor. Supporting characters include Courteney Cox and Robert Duncan McNeill as Earth teenagers who get involved with the Cosmic Key. The movie aims for epic scale comparable to The Empire Strikes Back and The Dark Crystal, featuring impressive creature designs-some of which Travis Knight referenced in his new version.

Despite a loose adaptation of the toys and some uneven acting, it remains a fun romp with iconic moments. The new Masters of the Universe also strongly evokes Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, thanks to its bright tone and humor. Both films share a space-opera aesthetic and a comedic sensibility that makes them highly rewatchable. Idris Elba appears in both as well, playing Man-At-Arms here and Heimdall in Thor.

If you enjoyed the humor and visuals of Knight's film, revisiting Thor: Ragnarok is a perfect next step. Another Marvel movie with similar themes is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu stars as a hero estranged from his powerful father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), blending martial arts, fantasy, and family drama. The film features spectacular action sequences and standout comedy from Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery.

Like Masters of the Universe, it's a vibrant, effects-driven adventure that unfortunately hasn't yet received a sequel. Our list continues with other fantasy and sci-fi titles that capture the same sense of adventure, humor, and epic world-building. Whether you're looking for forgotten heroes, misunderstood box-office performers, or pure escapism, there's something here to satisfy your post-Eternia cravings. So suit up and explore these imaginative worlds





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