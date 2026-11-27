Dark Horse Comics announces the March 16, 2027 release of the Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate trade paperback, exploring the era of Skeletor's rule.

Dark Horse Comics has officially scheduled the release of a new trade paperback for the miniseries Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate on March 16 2027. This single volume compiles the four individual issues that were previously sold separately in comic shops earlier this year. The collection serves as a direct continuation of the storyline established by Travis Knight s live-action adaptation for Netflix.

The trade paperback addresses the chronological gaps during the years of Skeletor's domination over Eternia. It details how the techno-barbarian world functioned under the tyrant's control while Prince Adam was stranded on Earth. The narrative provides essential context for the devastation witnessed when Adam and his childhood friend Teela first return to the planet.

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Travis Knight directed the recent film featuring Jared Leto as Skeletor and Nicholas Galitzine as Adam. Although the movie initially underperformed at the summer box office it became a significant hit on Prime Video. It consistently remained on the streamer's top ten list for weeks after its streaming debut.

The film depicts King Randor and Queen Marlena sending Adam to Earth to hide him from the skull-faced sorcerer. Adam grows up as an adult on Earth until Teela arrives to retrieve him and the Power Sword. They return to a devastated Eternia to join forces with Teela's father Man-At-Arms and rebel forces.

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The Wings of Fate miniseries was written by Tim Sheridan who previously worked on the Netflix animated series Revelation and Revolution. Artist Will Sliney illustrated the project bringing his experience from the Star Wars series The Rise of Kylo Ren to the characters. Israel Silva served as the colorist having previously worked on series such as Star Trek and Deadpool.

The story explores the struggles of the rebel forces and the impact on citizens like Man-At-Arms and the Sorceress. It details how the hapless Trollan magician Orko had the daunting task of escorting the Sorceress to safety. Orko had to face off against Evil-Lyn Skeletor's right-hand woman who is portrayed by Producers.

Fans can now understand the full context of the resistance against the skull-faced sorcerer through this collection. The trade paperback format allows new readers to access the complete story arc without purchasing separate issues. This date ensures the book is available for collectors who missed the initial individual releases.

Prime Video viewers who enjoyed the film now have an official continuation of the storyline. The comic bridges the gap between the movie events and any potential future adaptations. It reinforces the lore established by the film while adding new details about the conflict.

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The creative team brings a distinct visual style that complements the live-action aesthetic of the Netflix movie. This release highlights the growing interest in the Masters of the Universe franchise beyond the screen. It offers a more comprehensive view of the characters and their motivations for a broader audience.