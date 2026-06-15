Masters of the Universe struggles to reach break‑even as summer blockbusters loom

Second‑weekend box‑office report shows Masters of the Universe earning about eight point eight million dollars domestically, falling to fifth place and remaining far short of the roughly four hundred twenty‑five million dollars needed to cover its large budget, with the summer release slate adding further pressure.

Masters of the Universe entered its second weekend at the box office with a performance that signals a difficult path toward profitability. The Nicholas Galitzine‑led fantasy adventure is projected to bring in roughly eight point eight million dollars in domestic ticket sales this weekend, placing the picture at fifth position on the domestic ranking chart.

The top spot is held by Steven Spielberg's new sci‑fi thriller Disclosure Day, while Obsession remains in second place, Scary Movie holds third, and the cult phenomenon Backrooms occupies fourth. After two weekends, Masters of the Universe has accumulated a domestic total of about forty‑six point seven million dollars and a worldwide gross of eighty‑six point one million dollars, with international markets contributing roughly thirty‑nine point four million dollars.

By contrast, the box‑office leader Obsession has already amassed close to one hundred and ninety‑eight million dollars worldwide. The financial outlook for Masters of the Universe is further complicated by its massive production budget, which industry sources estimate at one hundred and seventy million dollars or higher.

To break even, analysts calculate the film must generate roughly four hundred and twenty‑five million dollars in global box‑office receipts, a figure that exceeds the current earnings by more than three hundred and twenty‑five million dollars. The gap illustrates the steep climb required for the movie to move from a modest performer to a profitable venture. Adding to the pressure is the upcoming wave of high‑profile summer releases that are expected to dominate audience attention.

Disney is slated to launch Toy Story 5 and a new Supergirl adventure before the end of June, followed in July by a slate that includes a fresh Minions & Monsters entry, a live‑action remake of Moana, Christopher Nolan's ambitious project The Odyssey, and the highly anticipated Spider‑Man: Brand New Day. The crowded schedule suggests that Masters of the Universe will face stiff competition for screen space and viewer dollars throughout the remainder of the summer season.

Industry observers note that while the film's opening weekend was unable to secure a strong foothold, its performance could improve with strategic international marketing and potential ancillary revenue streams such as streaming deals and merchandise. However, the current trajectory indicates that the movie will need a significant boost either from a surprise resurgence in domestic attendance or from a breakthrough in untapped overseas territories to close the substantial deficit to its break‑even point.

As the summer blockbuster window continues to fill, studios and exhibitors alike will be watching closely to see whether Masters of the Universe can capture enough audience interest to offset its high cost, or whether it will join the list of high‑budget titles that ultimately rely on post‑theatrical revenue to achieve profitability





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