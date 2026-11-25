Masters of the Universe tops Nielsen charts on Prime Video, offering action-adventure fans a compelling alternative to the delayed The Mummy: Book of the Dead release.

Moviegoers eagerly awaiting the return of The Mummy franchise with next year's The Mummy: Book of the Dead can tide themselves over with another fun action-adventure with heart: the streaming smash hit Masters of the Universe. Based on the iconic 1980s Mattel toy line and Filmation animated series, Masters of the Universe wasn't a box office success, but it's finding a much bigger audience on streaming, topping the Nielsen streaming charts after its Prime Video debut. Fans who love high-octane action-adventure stories that are still full of humor, emotion, and genuine stakes, in the vein of The Mummy, will definitely want to check out Masters of the Universe.

Comparing Tone To The Mummy Reboot Style

What was interesting about The Mummy was how it veered away from the horror genre of its source material, the original 1932 movie. Instead, the 1999 reboot adopted more of an action-adventure, vintage serial movie style, evoking Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones movies, with the addition of a slightly more modern vibe and voice within the period setting. That imbued The Mummy reboot with a unique and infectious effervescence that makes it so entertaining to watch. Masters of the Universe follows a similar playbook: an action-adventure movie that takes itself fairly seriously, but still knows how to have fun and not become overly self-serious.

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That tone aligns perfectly with the source material, especially considering how silly and goofy the Filmation series could be. Thankfully, director Travis Knight updates the original cartoon's humor, aging it up, resulting in a movie that feels fresh and new, but still speaks to the child in you that loves He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Not to mention, Masters of the Universe features incredibly charming leads with Nicholas Galitzine as Adam/He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela, who showcase wonderful chemistry. Their dynamic evokes the sparks that Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz created with their romance in The Mummy as Rick O'Connell and Evelyn Carnahan.

Character Depth And Hero Journey Explained

The movie presents Adam as a comedically inept young man and HR worker who doesn't look or act like the traditional hero. However, Knight and screenwriter Chris Butler excellently craft Adam with depth as someone who yearns to return to his home planet and must become the legendary He-Man to defend it. True, Masters of the Universe was born from a 1980s toy line, but therein lies the fun. The movie captures the childlike imagination and whimsy of dumping your action figures in a sandbox and letting your imagination unfold.

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Part of the joy of the vintage toys was rooted in how they were purposefully designed with their own lore, mythology, and history, providing kids with a jumping-off point to create their own stories within Eternia. Travis Knight, who has already proven he works well with similar material such as the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, and other fantasy adventures such as Kubo and the Two Strings and Wildwood, truly brings the world of Eternia to life onscreen. Knight imbues every frame with pure joy, awe, and wonderment, with a visual fidelity to the source material that most adaptations of existing IP and comic book superhero movies lack, right down to the colors of characters' costumes.

Eternia World Building And Visual Fidelity

For fans who grew up with Masters of the Universe, it was an absolute joy to see Eternia, Castle Grayskull, Snake Mountain, and many classic characters brought to vivid life onscreen and faithfully resemble their action figure and animated counterparts. When Adam finally held aloft his magic sword and said the words, 'I have the power,' becoming He-Man, it was a 10/10 moment with no notes. Plus, the movie is beautifully enhanced by wonderful music composed by Daniel Pemberton, with guitar renditions by rock legend Brian May.

Antagonist Skeletor Outshines Previous Villains

Although Arnold Vosloo is great as Imhotep in The Mummy movies, sometimes the films focused more on cutting-edge visual effects and Imhotep as a CGI monster than creating a genuine threat and epic cinematic villain. But one area where Masters of the Universe outdoes The Mummy is its antagonist: Skeletor (Jared Leto). Make no mistake, Skeletor is the true star of Masters of the Universe, and the new movie excellently realizes the unparalleled overlord of evil with a mix of great practical costume work and digital effects. The CGI enhancement that realizes Skeletor's bony visage is executed to perfection.

Leto's performance as Skeletor evokes the Filmation series' version, down to the way he constantly derides his minions. However, the new movie still treats Skeletor as a genuine threat despite his maniacal mirth; Leto brings both humorous charisma and genuine menace to Skeletor in a lethal combination.