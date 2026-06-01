Masters of the Universe's Director Reveals the Secret to Cracking a Movie That Nobody Could Get Made

Masters of the Universe's director Travis Knight has revealed the secret to cracking a movie that nobody could get made. In a recent interview, he stated that viewers should not expect a coherent continuity in his project.

Masters of the Universe's director Travis Knight has revealed the secret to cracking a movie that nobody could get made. In a recent interview, he stated that viewers should not expect a coherent continuity in his project.

The three-time Academy Award nominee has revealed that his forthcoming He-Man movie will not have clear-cut connections with the already established canon. He said that even though he had considered tying up Masters of the Universe to the continuity cemented by comics, movies, and the animated shows, he ultimately decided against it. According to Knight, the continuity is wildly internally inconsistent and it is in this property.

He added that it is in the end, you have to decide what you embrace and what you leave behind. On the contrary, this approach meant being true to the source material for Knight. He stated that it was always going back to the toys, the little mini-comics, and the Filmation cartoon from the '80s. That was really what we used as our foundation.

We make choices based on where we want these characters to go, but that really was the baseline. We drew from other sources, some aspects of the '87 live-action movie. There were some obscure newspaper comic strips that we pulled from. But the foundational element was the original '82, '83 era.

Speaking about the evolution of the He-Man lore since his childhood, Travis Knight stated that for him it was always about hold on to what made it pure and interesting to begin with, which was where it started. He-Man is a world and a series of characters that have been around for over four decades, and it is in this property that the continuity is going to be all over the place.

Knight's approach to the movie is a unique one, and it is clear that he is committed to staying true to the source material. It will be interesting to see how this approach pays off in the final product





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Masters Of The Universe Travis Knight He-Man Movie Continuity

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