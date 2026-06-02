Masters of the Universe Review: A Sprawling, Charming Fantasy Film

The new Masters of the Universe movie is a fun and exciting fantasy adventure that brings the world of Eternia to life. With a talented cast of characters, including Idris Elba, Kristen Wiig, and Jared Leto, the movie balances humor and heart, making it an entertaining and engaging watch.

In the recent age of Hollywood, when studios have been clamoring to adapt or reboot beloved franchises with new blockbuster entries, one property that's long been missing is Masters of the Universe.

Based on the Mattel multimedia franchise featuring He-Man, who starred in the original animated series from the 80s, there have been attempts to adapt the premise to live-action before. In 1987, Dolph Lundgren led a Masters of the Universe movie that was maligned by critics and turned out to be a box office flop, earning only 17.3 million.

That didn't deter Hollywood from attempting to reboot He-Man, though, and another live-action movie has been in development for the better part of the last two decades. It's had a revolving door of filmmakers and actors attached, until finally landing at Amazon MGM with Travis Knight directing.

This new Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam of Eternia, who's sent to the human world as a boy, along with the Sword of Power, when his kingdom is attacked by the villainous Skeletor. 15 years later, Adam and the sword are saved from Skeletor's henchman by Teela, and he's brought back to Eternia in an attempt to save the land from the villain's hold. With characters named Evil-Lyn, Ram-Man, and Fisto, one of Masters of the Universe's biggest obstacles to becoming a mainstream blockbuster is the cartoon ridiculousness of the property.

Instead of trying to play it straight, though, Knight's movie leans into the silliness, managing to strike a delightful balance between tongue-in-cheek nods to the cartoon and a grounded story about characters trying to do what's right. It all comes together in a big, bombastic fantasy adventure that's worthy of the franchise's legacy.

The new Masters of the Universe movie is a sprawling, charming fantasy film that brings the world of Eternia to life, with a talented cast of characters, including Idris Elba, Kristen Wiig, and Jared Leto. The movie's biggest strength is its ability to balance humor and heart, making it an entertaining and engaging watch. The film's portrayal of masculinity and strength is also noteworthy, with Adam's humanity and vulnerability making him a more complex and relatable hero.

The movie's world-building is also impressive, with a rich and detailed history of Eternia that adds depth to the story. While the movie may feel derivative at times, with familiar tropes and elements, it's still an enjoyable and engaging watch. Overall, the new Masters of the Universe movie is a fun and exciting fantasy adventure that's sure to delight audiences of all ages





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Masters Of The Universe He-Man Nicholas Galitzine Travis Knight Amazon MGM Fantasy Adventure Eternia Idris Elba Kristen Wiig Jared Leto

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