Masters of the Universe Review: A Perfect Summer Blockbuster

Masters of the Universe is a fun and action-packed movie that will make fans of Mattel's long-running franchise very happy. The movie follows Prince Adam Glenn of Eternia as he grows and evolves to become the hero he's meant to be. With impressive fight choreography and a weighty approach to the fight scenes, the movie shines. Nicholas Galitzine delivers a phenomenal performance as Adam, and Jared Leto shines as the main villain, Skeletor. The movie also pays tribute to the 1987 Dolph Lundgren live-action film and features wonderful costumes that immerse you in the world of Eternia.

Masters of the Universe is a perfect summer blockbuster that will make fans of Mattel's long-running franchise very happy. Director Travis Knight , who previously helmed one of the best Transformers movies, Bumblebee, and Kubo and the Two Strings, brings a lot of life and color to the film.

The screenplay is superb because it treats its characters like real people, and you grow to care about them all. The movie also pays tribute to the 1987 Dolph Lundgren live-action film, which has grown a bit of a cult following over the years. One notable improvement is that it allows Prince Adam Glenn of Eternia to grow and evolve. When the movie begins, he's a young child who's smaller and weaker than his peers.

He has a lot of growing up to do, and he must train to become strong. Eternia soon finds itself under attack by the armies of Skeletor and Evil-Lynn. Duncan/Man-At-Arms takes on some bad guys, and it's a lot of fun to watch a charismatic actor like Idris Elba get to be a badass action hero. The fight choreography is impressive, and Knight brings a weight to these fight scenes that's sorely missing from recent blockbusters.

The movie also shines with its supporting characters, and even those without much screen time get their moments to shine. At the center of it all is Nicholas Galitzine, who delivers a truly phenomenal performance as Adam. This is a star-making performance for the actor, who has primarily acted as romantic leads in films like Purple Hearts, Red, White, & Royal Blue, and The Idea of You.

With this role, Galitzine combines his remarkably chiseled body with impeccable comedic timing to become the action hero we never knew we needed. He's playing a version of Adam that has spent 15 years away from Eternia, growing up on Earth, while never forgetting where he came from. He works in HR and spends his days searching for the Sword of Power that he lost on his journey to Earth.

He gets so many moments that are truly hysterical because of how out of depth he always feels, especially when reunited with his childhood friend Teela. Camila Mendes offers both a humorous voice of reason and humanity to her character. Jared Leto shines in his role as the film's main villain, Skeletor. He taps into something incredible, transforming into this classic 'Nyeh-heh-heh' villain.

He perfectly captures the humor of Skeletor, making him a tongue-in-cheek, power-hungry villain who genuinely poses a real threat to our leads. The movie also shines with its costumes, which really immerse you in the world of Eternia. Masters of the Universe wisely spends a lot of time with Adam in Earth civilian clothes, which makes him stand out so much among everyone else





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