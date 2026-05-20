Masters of the Universe - Release Trailer and First Official Clip

After tracking down his Power Sword, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against Skeletor. But he will need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man to defeat the powerful villain.

The final trailer and first official clip for Masters of the Universe have been released. The film opens on June 5, only two weeks away.

It stars Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes), and Cringer in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE. 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor.

But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe! From the first trailer on, when we saw Eternia and the Power Sword, everything about this has felt right, and I cannot believe my eyes. I can finally admit to myself that this is happening and is a real movie. They nailed the looks, if you ask me.

It is a perfect blend of live action and the spirit and look of the animated Masters of the Universe cartoon





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Masters Of The Universe Release Trailer First Official Clip Prince Adam Power Sword Defend His Home Planet Mysteries Of His Past He-Man

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