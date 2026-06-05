Masters of the Universe Reboot Soundtrack Blends Rock Classics With Composer Daniel Pemberton's Epic Score

The new Masters of the Universe film features a hard-rock soundtrack by composer Daniel Pemberton, featuring songs from The Darkness, The Cure, Queen, and more, with each track carefully placed to enhance the narrative and include clever Easter eggs like a Highlander callback.

The Masters of the Universe reboot, directed by Travis Knight, features a distinctive hard-rock soundtrack that merges classic rock anthems with contemporary metal tracks. Academy Award-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton , known for his work on Project Hail Mary and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, crafted an original score that is both intense and uplifting, perfectly capturing the film's epic tone.

However, the soundtrack's true character emerges from its strategic integration of licensed songs, each carefully chosen to echo the movie's narrative beats. From moments of isolation on Earth to the climactic battle on Eternia, the music serves as an essential storytelling device, reinforcing the emotional journey of Prince Adam as he reclaims his identity as He-Man.

The auditory experience stays faithful to the rock 'n' roll spirit of the original 1980s cartoon and toy line, departing from the predominantly orchestral approach of the 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren. Pemberton's direction is grittier and more aggressive, aligning with the reboot's modern sensibility. Beyond setting the mood during action sequences, the soundtrack includes poignant montage tracks and clever Easter eggs that reward attentive viewers, often by callback to earlier dialogue.

One particularly brilliant instance involves a Queen song that directly payoffs a throwaway joke referencing the 1986 film Highlander, demonstrating a deep respect for genre history. The result is a soundtrack that doesn't just accompany the visuals but actively enhances the plot and character development. The selection of songs is meticulously curated.

The opening credits feature "Masters of the Universe" by The Darkness, a British hard-rock band whose retro-styled anthem channels the stadium-filling sound of Queen, immediately establishing the film's hyperbolic, comic-book energy. During an early Earth montage where Adam struggles with his fractured identity and inability to convince anyone of his extraterrestrial origin, the gothic rock classic "Boys Don't Cry" by The Cure underscores his emotional isolation.

The Killers' "The Man" blasts during a gym scene that includes a surprise cameo by Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren, creating a meta-commentary on masculinity and heroism. Humor is embedded in the music cues, such as when the 1990s dance track "The Power" by SNAP! ironically plays as Adam fails to activate the Sword of Power, the chorus "I've got the power" becoming an ironic joke. Similarly, "What's Up?

" by 4 Non Blondes scores a chaotic interstate chase after Adam acquires the sword. The trailer-favorite Brazilian Portuguese-language track "He-Man" by Trem Da Alegria surfaces briefly upon Adam's return to Eternia, adding a layer of global fan-service. The soundtrack's most celebrated Easter egg revolves around Queen's 1986 hit "Princes of the Universe," originally composed for the film Highlander.

Early in the movie, when Adam presents the Sword of Power, a skeptic mockingly asks if he believes he's a Highlander-a nod to the sword-centric immortality battles of that film. Later, as He-Man leads a charge into battle on Eternia, "Princes of the Universe" swells, perfectly paying off the earlier dismissive remark. This synergy was made possible by the involvement of Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May, who collaborated with Pemberton on the original score.

Their joint composition, "Eternia (from 'Masters of the Universe')," plays over the end credits, blending Pemberton's thematic material with May's iconic guitar tone to create a triumphant rock finale that feels both nostalgic and fresh. The original French theme for the 1980s cartoon, "Les Maîtres de l'Univers" by Haim Saban, also appears in the final credits, bridging the film to its animated roots.

Through this blend of needle drops, score, and historical callbacks, the soundtrack for Masters of the Universe becomes a narrative tapestry that honors legacy while forging a new identity for the franchise





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Masters Of The Universe Soundtrack Daniel Pemberton Queen Brian May The Darkness The Cure Highlander Rock Music Film Score

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