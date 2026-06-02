Masters of the Universe Movie Reviews Reveal Mixed but Generally Positive Reception

The new Masters of the Universe film has received its first official reviews, earning a 74% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics describe it as wickedly sharp and entertaining, though some find its fantasy commitment divisive. The adaptation stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

The reviews are in and fans are in for a surprise. The film's review embargo has now lifted ahead of its release later this week and fans are eager to see if the new movie can avoid the fate of the 1987 flop.

It currently holds a 74% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes with 53 reviews. It's a respectable score for the adaptation, but it hasn't settled down yet.

However, starting on a positive note with over 50 reviews is good news for the film. One reviewer described it as "wickedly sharp, endlessly entertaining, and an absolute blast from start to finish". Other reviews have also highlighted the film's fun factor, though its commitment to the sword and planet fantasy has been one of its more divisive elements.

"It felt like the movie spent so much time trying to convince me to have a good time that it forgot to actually show me a good time," said Murrell in his video review. Another reviewer, Clint Gage, gave the film a positive review, stating that it "makes the smart choice to play up the dumb parts of He-Man and not take anything seriously.

" On the negative side, Frank Scheck compared it to "one of those fringe festival musical theater parodies that you find yourself waiting for the characters to burst into song. " Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, the former Prince of Eternia, returning to his ravaged homeland to meet new allies and confront Skeletor.

The film stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, and more. The film is directed by Travis Knight, from a screenplay by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and David Callaham





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Masters Of The Universe He-Man Skeletor Nicholas Galitzine Jared Leto Travis Knight Rotten Tomatoes Film Review Sword And Planet Fantasy

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