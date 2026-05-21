Masters of the Universe Meets Critics' Expectations With Positive Reception

The cult classic 80s animation franchise, 'Masters of the Universe', has finally graced the big screen. It's been quite the journey for the movie, spanning from Warner Bros. to Sony Pictures, and eventually landing at Netflix before being rescued by Amazon MGM Studios in 2024. The movie has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and a high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, just shy of the 'Certified Fresh' rating. Fans have praised the movie's glorious campiness, intense entertainment, and non-stop fun.

The movie 'Masters of the Universe' has been in production hell for nearly two decades, going through Warner Bros. , Sony Pictures, and Netflix before Amazon MGM Studios rescued it in 2024.

It has received surprisingly positive reviews and high ratings on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, reaching a 74.7% critics rating as of May 21, just shy of the ‘Certified Fresh’ rating of 75%. The movie has been a long time coming; it was initially set up at Warner Bros. , then passed to Sony Pictures, before landing at Netflix.

Eventually, Amazon MGM Studios took over its production and released it on June 5, with the cast and crew working through multiple changes of studio owners. Despite starting out with a low prediction of a mediocre RT score in the mid-60s, it skyrocketed to 81% before settling at a mid-70s rating. More than $110,000 has been put into a prediction market, indicating a high level of interest.

Reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive from fans and critics, with praise for Nicolas Galitzine's performance as He-Man and director Travis Knight's adaptation of the given source material. As of May 21, the movie has reached a 74.7% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the prediction for its actual score may keep shifting. To earn the coveted ‘Certified Fresh’ rating, a movie needs to earn a score of 75%.

Based on the calculated percentage, the movie is very close to earning this rating. With additional reviews expected on June 2, the prediction may change as more critics have their say. The Hollywood Reporter's best reviews are already in and the consensus seems to be that ‘Masters of the Universe’ remaining in the '80s' campy delights. More than only its campy aspects, ‘Masters of the Universe’ is described as gloriously campy, wildly entertaining, and nonstop fun from beginning to end.

It has been praised for combining nostalgia, humor, and blockbuster thrills that have never been seen before. Daily News also gave it a high rating saying that ‘this film has a visceral sense of size, scale, and scope’ and that ‘it goes huge in every single direction. The audience will gorge with visual and sensory overload’





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