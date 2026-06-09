Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite Launches on Amazon Luna

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite is a co-op deck-building adventure that lets up to four players team up remotely to defend Castle Grayskull from Hordak's evil forces. The game features unique playstyles for each character, including He-Man, Teela, Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, and Man-At-Arms, and includes Adventure Mode, team combos, and Trials of Eternia mini-games. Players can use their mobile devices to pick a character and fight as a team against enemies in a track-based progress system. The game is exclusive to Amazon Luna and requires only one owner to invite others into the game.

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite has launched on Amazon Luna , bringing a co-op deck-building adventure to Eternia. Up to four players can team up remotely, with only one owner needed to invite others into the Amazon Luna game.

Play as He-Man icons like Skeletor, Teela, Evil-Lyn, and Man-At-Arms, each with distinct card-based abilities. Adventure Mode, team combos, and Trials of Eternia mini-games fuel the fight to defend Castle Grayskull from Hordak. Released in time for the new film, this exclusive title lets up to four players jump into a game remotely, as long as one player owns it.

You'll use your mobile devices to pick one of several characters from the He-Man pantheon to fight as a team against enemies in a track-based progress system, using a deck-building combat system to work as a team (and sometimes as a self-centered team) to achieve certain goals and progress together. We actually got a chance to play the game along with some of the developers ahead of the game's launch.

We got to jump into a game and try out a few levels, which we, of course, picked Skeletor as our hero. Skeletor is great at dealing damage, but he tends to take a while to build up and bank cards for later. Such as using cards that you throw out to preemptively bring back to your hand, so you can hit someone for damage and then hit them again with the same card.

Some of his techniques also allow you to attack or steal cards from friends, because he's Skeletor, of course, he will betray you! The connection was pretty solid with no real issues using the phone to play. Unleash the power of Grayskull in Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, where both heroes and villains come together in this cooperative deck builder.

With sworn enemies forced into alliances, up to 4 friends will unite legends, including the mighty He-Man, the mystic Teela, the devious Skeletor, the fierce Evil-Lyn, and the ever-resourceful Man-At-Arms, for over-the-top, chaotic card play. Unique playstyles bring each legend to life in the fight against Hordak's unstoppable horde. Throughout Adventure Mode, you'll work together to deliver even bigger hits, gather increasingly powerful cards, and further strengthen your characters.

Battle your way through a variety of diverse biomes and obstacles with every playthrough, but the enemy is not the only challenge you'll face. Along your journey, engage in Trials of Eternia, arcade mini games where friendly competition amongst legends is for precious bonuses. Snatch treasure from the faceless one, dodge crushing boulders, and avoid falling into the depths of darkness to claim heroic advantages. Time to build your strategy to defend Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Hordak!





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Masters Of The Universe: Legends Unite Amazon Luna Co-Op Deck-Building He-Man Skeletor Teela Evil-Lyn Man-At-Arms Adventure Mode Trials Of Eternia Castle Grayskull Hordak

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