Masters of the Universe Cast and Idris Elba's Knighthood

Masters of the Universe is a big-budget adaptation of Mattel's popular toy line and cartoon from the 1980s. The film features a talented cast, including Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, and Idris Elba, who was recently knighted by King Charles III for his contributions to cinema and services to young people.

Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe is a big-budget adaptation of Mattel's enduring popular toy line and cartoon from the 1980s. The film grossed $54 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

In Masters of the Universe, Prince Adam returns to Eternia to save his homeworld from the evil Skeletor. Along with his allies Teela and Man-At-Arms, Adam must unite the heroes of Eternia to fight against Skeletor. Most importantly, Adam must seize his destiny and use the Sword of Power to become the mighty He-Man.

Led by Nicholas Galitzine in his first headlining film role, the cast of Masters of the Universe is a talented and diverse group of actors, from Riverdale's Camila Mendes, to Community's Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and British actors James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Prince Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. They are joined by a newly invested knight.

Idris Elba was awarded a knighthood by King Charles III in the 2026 New Year Honours List official ceremony at Windsor Castle. Sir Idris Elba was knighted for his contributions to cinema and for his services to young people. Idris Elba has worked in films and TV series such as Luther, The Wire, The Office, and Marvel Studios' Thor franchise. Elba has won Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his lead role in Luther.

Elba told Forbes Africa that he is receiving the honor on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition, and resilience have driven the work at his foundation, the Elba Hope Foundation. The Elba Hope Foundation is an international grantmaking public charity founded by Idris and his wife, Sabrina, that supports community empowerment, education, youth advocacy, and sustainable development.

Idris used a grant from the Prince's Trust - now the King's Trust - to attend the National Youth Music Theatre when he was 18. Elba and the King will team up to create a Netflix documentary marking 50 years since Charles founded the charity. Man-At-Arms, real name Duncan, had one of the most compelling character arcs in Masters of the Universe.

At first, the proud and confident general of King Randor's army, Man-At-Arms was shattered by his defeat at the hands of Skeletor's forces and his failure to save the royal family. When Prince Adam meets Man-At-Arms again 15 years later, Duncan is a broken man. A pathetic shell of himself, Man-At-Arms wallows in alcohol and self-pity, and he's estranged from his adopted daughter, Teela.

However, Duncan reluctantly joins Adam's campaign to rally Eternia's noble warriors against Skeletor. Man-At-Arms regaining his self-worth and reclaiming his status as one of Eternia's greatest defenders mirrors Prince Adam's origin story as He-Man. Masters of the Universe ends with a setup for a sequel that would feature He-Man's lost twin sister She-Ra. In the 1980s cartoon, Man-At-Arms played a crucial role in She-Ra's tragic origin story.

It's fitting that a genuine knight of the British Order fights for Eternia's freedom on-screen alongside He-Man. Sir Idris Elba imbues swagger, heart, and humanity into Man-At-Arms, and he's one of the most memorable aspects of Masters of the Universe





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