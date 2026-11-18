A new auction offers screen-used props from Travis Knight's Masters of the Universe film, including Skeletor's Havok Staff and He-Man's Power Sword for fans and collectors.

Collectors and fans of the classic franchise now have a unique opportunity to own tangible pieces of cinematic history through a specialized auction of screen-used props from the recent film adaptation. The merchandise includes iconic items such as Skeletor's Havok Staff and He-Man's Power Sword, allowing enthusiasts to hold artifacts directly from the set of the Travis Knight -directed movie.

Skeletor Staff Commanding Highest Bids

Skeletor's Havok Staff is currently the centerpiece of the auction, with bids starting at $3,250 for a complete version of the villain's signature weapon. Measuring a substantial 69 inches, the prop is described as being in good used condition and features prominently in a specific scene where Beast Man returns to Snake Mountain after his failed attempt to capture Adam and seize the Power Sword.

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While audiences typically root for the hero, the popularity of the villainous Skeletor has shifted the dynamic of this sale. The auction presents a scenario where the iconic bad guy may achieve a rare victory, as fans compete to purchase the exact tool used to terrorize the Eternian heroes. This specific lot represents a significant investment for those wishing to display a major piece of the antagonist's arsenal.

He-Man Sword Sold at Lower Price Point

In contrast to the villain's weapon, the stunt prop Power Sword used by He-Man is available for a significantly lower price of $1,350. This version of the weapon, along with its sheath, was crafted from silver-painted rubber to safely facilitate fight sequences while remaining visually accurate for the camera.

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The He-Man prop appears in multiple action sequences alongside actor Daniel Galitzine and is also featured in a scene where several Eternians inspect the blade to verify its authenticity. Despite the lower cost compared to the staff, this item remains a highly desirable piece for collectors who wish to own a prop directly linked to the hero's journey in the film.

Theatrical Struggles and Streaming Triumph

The journey of the film to the big screen was long and complex, involving several iterations before finally landing at Amazon MGM Studios with Travis Knight at the helm. Although the movie generated positive reviews from fans upon its release, it failed to become the box office smash many predicted, earning a worldwide total of $114 million against a reported budget of $170 to $200 million.

However, the narrative of the film's performance shifted dramatically after its arrival on Prime Video. The movie quickly became one of the biggest streaming titles of the year, spending several weeks at the top of the streamer's chart and experiencing a notable turnaround in public opinion. Many viewers expressed regret for not seeing the film in theaters, highlighting its success on the streaming platform despite its theatrical underperformance.

Future Sequel Status Remains Uncertain

Amazon MGM Studios has indicated that their primary focus has always been on the streaming performance rather than theatrical returns, which explains why the box office numbers did not immediately halt production talks. Director Travis Knight has noted in interviews that the lack of a massive theatrical showing did not bother the studio, given the strong streaming metrics.

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Despite the strong streaming numbers and post-credits scenes setting up the return of Skeletor as well as the arrival of She-Ra and Hordak, there has been no official confirmation regarding a sequel. The fate of the franchise now rests in the hands of the studio, leaving fans wondering if they will ever see these planned narrative threads continue on screen.

Collector Market Implications

The availability of these screen-used props highlights the enduring cultural impact of the Masters of the Universe brand, even when a specific film iteration faces mixed commercial results. The high demand for Skeletor's staff demonstrates that audience connection to characters transcends traditional hero-villain dynamics, driving value in the collectibles market.

For those participating in the auction, purchasing these items offers more than just a decoration; it provides a direct link to a specific moment in pop culture history defined by both creative ambition and complex distribution strategies. Whether the film leads to a sequel or remains a standalone streaming hit, these props serve as lasting memorabilia of the Travis Knight interpretation of the classic cartoon series.