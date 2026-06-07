Masters of the Universe: A Self-Aware but Overlong Nostalgia Trip

Travis Knight's live-action Masters of the Universe attempts to blend nostalgic homage with meta-humor, resulting in a film that winks at its own uncoolness but struggles to balance parody and tribute amidst a bloated runtime.

Travis Knight 's latest film, a live-action adaptation of the beloved Mattel franchise Masters of the Universe, seeks to balance nostalgic appeal with self-aware humor. The movie targets viewers over forty who grew up with the He-Man toys and animated series, offering moments that will elicit occasional chuckles.

However, at a runtime of 141 minutes, the film strains under the weight of its own meta-commentary, feeling like an overlong endeavor to justify revisiting a property many thought had run its course. The original 1980s cartoon held a captive audience for years, but as with many childhood obsessions, interest waned. Yet in the world of Mattel, nothing ever truly dies; the franchise persisted through comic books, toy revivals, and a series of animated Netflix projects, keeping the embers alive.

Now, with a 'maybe this time' optimism typical of Hollywood, a new big-budget adaptation arrives-larger in scale and potentially better if you didn't cherish the notoriously campy 1987 film. Still, one wonders: is a He-Man movie truly a missing piece in today's cinematic landscape? Would its absence be felt?

The film is so preoccupied with jokes about its own outdated nature that it sometimes seems to apologize for existing, as when protagonist Adam remarks in a voiceover about his Sword of Power: 'Yeah, I know, but that's what they went with.

' The character, better known as He-Man, resists that name until the final act. The visual effects deliberately embrace a plasticky, artificial look, and a whole sequence set in a comic book store winks at the fandom's nerdiness. This self-referential tone, however, feels less like a retro 1980s vibe and more reminiscent of the early Marvel Cinematic Universe's quippy sensibility from the Obama era.

That playful humility erodes as the film sprawls beyond two hours, assuming an event-movie posture that contradicts its earlier casual air. Director Travis Knight, celebrated for his work on Laika's stop-motion masterpiece Kubo and the Two Strings and the surprisingly solid Bumblebee, has a knack for extracting charm from unlikely franchises.

Yet here, his vision is hamstrung by a script from multiple writers-including Laika's Chris Butler, Aaron and Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham-that tries to serve as both sincere tribute and ironic parody. Can an audience invest in the high-stakes battle for Eternia while the protagonist's skimpy leather loincloth is a running joke? When the film nearly pulls off this balancing act, credit largely belongs to the lead actor.

The British performer Nicholas Galitzine, known for comedic roles in Bottoms and 100 Nights of Hero, skillfully oscillates between alpha-male warrior and hapless beta-male misfit. His portrayal of Adam-a prince from the planet Eternia who lost his parents to the skull-faced villain Skeletor and was exiled to Earth-anchors the thin premise. We meet young Adam (Artie Wilkinson-Hunt) under the stern tutelage of his father King Randor (James Purefoy), bonding with General Duncan (Idris Elba) and his daughter Teela (Camila Mendes).

After Skeletor's (a fully digitized, flamboyantly accented) invasion, a sorceress (Morena Baccarin) smuggles Adam and the magical Sword of Power to Earth, where he loses the sword and spends fifteen years as a desk jockey. When the sword is finally found, adult Teela arrives to retrieve him as Eternia's last hope.

The film shines as a fish-out-of-water story on both sides: Adam's claims of being an alien warrior baffle his Earth colleagues and love interests, while his well-meaning suggestions for 'dialogue' and 'de-escalation' frustrate the muscle-bound warriors of Eternia like Ram-Man and Fisto. Beyond the jokes, the narrative wrestles with themes of responsibility, identity, and the weight of legacy, but these ideas often get lost in the cacophony of franchise fan service and tonal whiplash.

The supporting characters, from the conflicted Teela to the enigmatic Evil-Lyn (once again played by a digital entity), struggle to rise above archetype, and the climactic battles suffer from the same overfamiliarity that plagues many modern blockbusters. In the end, Masters of the Universe feels like a movie made by people who are acutely aware of the franchise's campy past but unsure how to move beyond it, resulting in a product that is neither a fresh reinvention nor a loving homage.

It might satisfy those craving a dose of 1980s nostalgia, but for others, it will confirm that some toys are better left in the box





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Masters Of The Universe He-Man Travis Knight Nicholas Galitzine Camila Mendes Mattel Reboot Fantasy Action Nostalgia

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