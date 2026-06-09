Masters of the Universe: A New Hope for 80s Cartoon Adaptations

Travis Knight's 'Masters of the Universe' breaks the curse of previous adaptations, inspiring a wave of potential film projects for classic 80s cartoons like She-Ra, Ulysses 31, BraveStarr, and even a revamped Ghostbusters.

Considering how inconsistent efforts have been in bringing Saturday morning cartoons to life, leave it to the director of one of the few good ones to deliver another hit surrounding the heroes of yesteryear.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight will this week drop audiences in Eternia with Masters of the Universe, and there is not only the pressure of paying respect to a toyline that folks hold so dear, but also the matter of lifting the curse left behind by the first live-action adaptation from 1987. Thankfully, Knight has accomplished such a feat, raising the bar yet again in adapting properties that were originally best served with brightly colored breakfast cereal.

Now we need to see more of them. Given the impressive standard set by Masters of the Universe, studios should be clamoring to bring other classic cartoons from the 1980s to life, and we know just which ones deserve a jolt.

After holding up in Castle Grayskull and scouring our brainboxes to remember which other shows from back in the day are worth the filmic treatment, we have gathered a list of potential projects that also deserve a shot on the big screen. In the lead-up to the release of Masters of the Universe, Travis Knight has expressed interest in exploring the universe further, including Adam's long-lost sister, Adora, aka She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Facing off against demon lord Hordak and having a winged unicorn in place of He-Man's Battle Cat, it is still the same colorful world introduced here. For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world and a big part of Adam's story, the director explained to SFX. In the fullness of time, if we are lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part.

Making her debut in 1985, She-Ra got her own show and then another in 2018. Given that we have Superman's cousin, Supergirl, coming this year, there is no reason that He-Man's counterpart could not get the same level of attention. All that we would need to wait on is which new star would don the title of She-Ra and give He-Man a run for his money.

Christopher Nolan might be taking us on The Odyssey this year, but there is a cult classic cartoon itching for the big screen treatment that pulls some core story points from Homer's legendary tale. Ulysses 31 was a French-Japanese animated series from 1981 spanning only 26 episodes. Set in the 31st century, Ulysses (the Latin name for Odysseus) is a heroic leader cursed by the gods for saving children enslaved by a spacefaring Cyclops.

As punishment, Zeus sends the crew of his entire ship into a coma that can only end when Ulysses reaches Hades and lifts the curse. Perhaps one of the most beautiful entries on this list, Ulysses 31 was an often haunting show featuring Ulysses fighting legendary Greek monsters and forces with a space-age spin.

The universe and scope within this short-lived series is the kind of thing that would look great on screen, as well as some massive god-like beings to slow our hero down. With the right script, a director like Zack Snyder would be perfect to handle this space opera that shamelessly pulls from other stories and would relocate the director's vision from the doomed Rebel Moon into a much greater atmosphere.

The theme tune for the show is also an absolute banger. One show that should have gained the same level of attention as Masters of the Universe was a hero from a different time and space, who had a power set so cool it would put He-Man to shame. BraveStarr was a Native American marshal who sought out justice in the 23rd century on the desert planet of New Texas.

Blessed with abilities that empowered him with the Eyes of the Hawk, the Ears of the Wolf, the Strength of the Bear, and the Speed of the Puma, Marshall BraveStarr and his loyal chief deputy, Thirty/Thirty (a blunderbuss-wielding warrior horse), brought justice to the land every week. Just like He-Man had Skeletor, BraveStarr has regular run-ins with the notorious outlaw Tex Hex, an undead sorcerer and prospector whose greed led to his death before he was brought back by dark forces.

Besides having similar characters to Masters of the Universe, BraveStarr dealt with serious issues, varying from death to drug abuse. While we cannot imagine a film tackling the same topics, BraveStarr could replicate epic action and also present a mainstream story that explores an underrepresented culture at the forefront of the future. Now stick with us on this for a minute.

There is no denying that the Ghostbusters franchise is in something of a cinematic struggle, with the last installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, failing to deliver the goods for fans or snag decent box-office returns. However, instead of giving up on the ghost-catching crew, why not look to the original 1980s cartoon The Real Ghostbusters for inspiration? That series expanded the mythology with characters like Slimer and a more lighthearted tone that could translate into a fresh film approach.

A direct adaptation of the cartoon's storylines, blending horror and comedy with a family-friendly edge, might be exactly what the franchise needs. With a creative team that respects the source material, the Ghostbusters could capture the magic that made the original film a classic, while appealing to nostalgia and new audiences alike. Considering the success of other 80s reboots, it is time to bust some ghosts again with a faithful cartoon adaptation.

The potential for reviving these 80s cartoons goes beyond mere nostalgia; it is about bringing vibrant worlds and compelling characters to a modern audience. With advances in visual effects and a proven appetite for retro-inspired entertainment, studios have a goldmine waiting to be tapped. From the cosmic odyssey of Ulysses 31 to the western sci-fi of BraveStarr, each property offers a unique flavor that can stand on its own while honoring its roots.

The key is to find directors like Travis Knight who understand the balance between reverence and reinvention. As audiences flock to see Masters of the Universe, the hope is that this will be the start of a new era where the cartoons of our childhood finally get the big-screen respect they deserve





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Masters Of The Universe Travis Knight She-Ra Ulysses 31 Bravestarr

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Revival: Exploring the Magic of EterniaThe 1980s animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a nostalgic favorite for many, offering a unique blend of fantasy, science fiction, action, comedy, and life lessons. The show's memorable villains, emotional storytelling, and character development helped make Eternia feel like a fully realized world. With the release of the 2026 Masters of the Universe movie, interest in the franchise is higher than ever, and fans are reminded of the many great stories the original cartoon delivered throughout its run.

Read more »

Masters of the Universe Struggles at Box Office, Faces Steep Road to ProfitabilityThe Masters of the Universe reboot opened to a global $54.3 million, far below its $170-200 million budget, making profitability unlikely. Demographics skewed older, with few young viewers, echoing recent struggles of 1980s remakes.

Read more »

China Box Office: ‘Dear You’ Leads Again as ‘Masters of the Universe’ DebutsFamily drama 'Dear You' comfortably dominated the China box office during the June 5–7 weekend, securing $17 million.

Read more »

Masters of the Universe: A Heroic Adventure Ends with a Shocking TwistMasters of the Universe brings the epic sci-fi fantasy adventure to the big screen, but how does it all end? The movie follows Prince Adam as he travels back to his home planet of Eternia to save it from the Overlord of Evil, Skeletor. Along the way, he discovers his true potential as He-Man, the Champion of Grayskull. But what about the mid-credits sequence? The movie ends with a shocking twist, introducing She-Ra, the Princess of Power, who is revealed to be the twin sister of He-Man. The story is far from over, and the future of Eternia is uncertain.

Read more »