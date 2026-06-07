Masters of the Universe 2026 Box Office Performance Falls Short of Break-Even Mark

The highly anticipated live-action Masters of the Universe reboot, starring Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes, opened to $54.3 million globally over its debut weekend, projections show. The film, directed by Travis Knight, needs to gross around $425 million worldwide to break even based on its reported $170-200 million budget. Its opening demographics skewed older, with only 11% of viewers under 18, a key factor in its underperformance compared to recent family-friendly hits.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Masters of the Universe does not have the power at the global box office . 2026's Masters of the Universe is the second live-action film adapting the Mattel franchise and the first to hit theaters since 1987.

The star-studded cast features Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms. The movie, which was directed by three-time Oscar nominee Travis Knight , has emerged from a long stint in production hell, debuting on June 5, 2026, after originally being announced in 2009.

Per Deadline, as of Sunday morning, Masters of the Universe is projected to close out its opening weekend with a 3-day global total of $54.3 million worldwide, comprising $29.3 million from the domestic box office , and an additional $25 million from international theaters. Masters of the Universe's budget is reportedly between $170 and $200 million.

Grossing $200 million would not be hitting the break-even point, though, as the estimated break-even benchmark is $425 million. This is due to the rule of a movie needing to make back 2 or 2.5 times its production budget. If the budget was on the reportedly lower end of $170 million, it would need to reach $425 million worldwide to be considered a success, and if the budget was $200 million, the threshold only gets higher.

One of the main reasons Masters of the Universe underperformed in its opening weekend can be attributed to demographics. Only 5% of viewers were under the age of 12 and only 6% were between the ages of 13-17. These demographics have been crucial to many recent box office hits, including The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which just became 2026's first film to pass $1 billion worldwide, along with Hoppers, which grossed $372 million globally. More to come...

Enjoy ScreenRant's box office coverage? Click below to sign up for our weekly box office newsletter and get exclusive analysis, predictions, and more: Sign Up 14 8.7/10 8/10 Masters of the Universe 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed Action Adventure Fantasy Release Date June 5, 2026 Director Travis Knight Writers Chris Butler Producers Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch, Todd Black Franchise Masters of the Universe Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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