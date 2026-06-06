Masters of the Universe (2026): A Comprehensive Review of Characters and Power Levels

Masters of the Universe (2026) brings the iconic He-Man franchise back to the big screen, with a star-studded cast and mixed critical reception. This article delves into the power levels and portrayals of key characters, including Skeletor, Roboto, Ram Man, Fisto, Duncan, and Trap Jaw, comparing them to previous adaptations and exploring their roles in the movie.

Masters of the Universe (2026) marks a significant return of the iconic He-Man franchise to the big screen after nearly four decades. Nicholas Galitzine headlines the film as Adam, surrounded by a star-studded cast including fan favorites from previous adaptations.

Critical reception has been mixed, but the movie offers an enjoyable experience for fans, with Jared Leto's portrayal of Skeletor being a standout performance. Leto captures the villain's melodramatic and theatrical nature while maintaining his formidable and evil presence. The power levels of characters in Masters of the Universe can be challenging to quantify due to the existence of multiple versions and interpretations.

However, the 2026 adaptation remains largely consistent with the typical perceptions of heroes and villains, focusing on a select group of characters, including Ram Man and Fisto. Roboto, for instance, appears significantly different, initially portrayed as a large, hulking robot with immense strength. Later, Duncan installs a combat chip, equipping Roboto with projectile weapons. Despite his strength, Roboto is ultimately destroyed by Trap Jaw, but his head is saved and later rebuilt by Duncan.

Ram Man, played by Jon Xue Zhang, is a trusted ally of He-Man, using his helmet and incredible strength to ram through opponents. While powerful, he is not portrayed as a skilled commander or tactician. Fisto, played by Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, is also a powerful fighter, relying on his destructive punching power. His origins and mechanical fist are not fully explored in the movie.

Duncan, aka Man-at-Arms, is a pivotal character, providing moral support to Adam and showcasing his strength and tactical prowess in battles against Trap Jaw. Trap Jaw, a recurring villain, poses a consistent threat throughout the film, ultimately being defeated by Duncan. The movie features several nods to the source material, such as Roboto's transparent front panel and Ram Man's ramming ability





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Movies Action Masters Of The Universe He-Man Skeletor Jared Leto Roboto Ram Man Fisto Duncan Man-At-Arms Trap Jaw 2026 Movie Power Levels Characters Adaptations

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