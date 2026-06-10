Masters of the Universe 2026: 10 Amazing Parallels to Marvel's Thor

Explore the surprising similarities between the new Masters of the Universe movie and the Thor franchise, from rainbow portals to Idris Elba's dual role.

The highly anticipated Masters of the Universe film has finally arrived, bringing He-Man and the vibrant world of Eternia back to theaters. This 2026 release is a sprawling space fantasy that channels the beloved 1980s animated series, but it also draws intriguing parallels to Marvel Studios Thor franchise.

While both properties share mythical heroes, magical weapons, and cosmic conflicts, the new He-Man movie feels like a spiritual cousin to Thor, blending fantasy and sci-fi in ways that will delight fans. Here are ten of the most striking similarities.

First, the setting of Eternia closely mirrors Asgard. Prince Adam describes Eternia as a place where legends are real, filled with magical relics, dragons, and ancient powers, yet it also boasts spaceships, robots, and energy weapons. This fusion of magic and advanced technology is exactly how Asgard is portrayed in the MCU, as a realm where gods and science coexist. The Kingdom of Eternos, with its towering spires and heroic warriors, visually echoes Asgards golden halls.

The parallel continues with the arrival of Adam on Earth. When Skeletor attacks, the Sorceress and Queen Marlena send a young Adam through a rainbow portal, much like the Bifrost. Adam lands on Earth without his Sword of Power, reminiscent of Thor being banished without Mjolnir.

However, Adams exile lasts 15 years before he reclaims the sword, a longer period than Thors. Another key similarity involves the struggle to wield powerful weapons. Neither Adam nor Thor instantly masters their iconic tools. In Thor, the God of Thunder finds Mjolnir but cannot lift it until he proves worthy.

In Masters of the Universe, Adam discovers the Sword of Power in a comic book store, but his first attempt to use it fails because he does not speak the correct incantation. This moment of fallen heroism mirrors Thors own journey.

Additionally, both heroes are surrounded by eccentric allies. Adam fights alongside Teela, Man-At-Arms, and the Heroic Warriors, a colorful team including Fisto, Ram Man, Roboto, and Mekanek. Similarly, Thor has Lady Sif and the Warriors Three, later expanding to include Valkyrie, Korg, and Earths Avengers. The sense of camaraderie and diverse abilities is a hallmark of both franchises.

The action sequences also align, particularly the use of spaceship battles. Despite their fantasy roots, both universes embrace large-scale sci-fi combat. Masters of the Universe features thrilling chases through Subternia in a Talon Fighter, pursued by Skeletors Rotons and Fright Fighters. He-Man even rides a hoverbike called a Sky-Sled to take down enemies.

The Thor series has equally impressive ship battles, such as the breakout in The Dark World and the escape from Sakaar in Ragnarok. Finally, an amusing concrete parallel is the casting of Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, the loyal captain of the royal guard and mentor to Adam, just as he played Heimdall, the Asgardian sentry. Elbas presence in both roles adds a layer of interconnected fun for fans.

While Masters of the Universe carves its own identity, these parallels enrich the viewing experience. The film is a love letter to the original series while drawing on the epic scale of modern superhero blockbusters. Fans of both franchises will find plenty to enjoy in this blend of sword and sorcery with cosmic adventure





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Masters Of The Universe Thor Marvel He-Man Movie Parallels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide in 2026, Setting Box Office RecordsIllumination's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie becomes the first film of 2026 to surpass $1 billion globally in its tenth weekend, making it the year's highest-grossing film and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever.

Read more »

2026 Movie Season Sees Unprecedented Success with Michael Jackson BiopicThe 2026 movie season has seen an incredibly high number of successful films, with many different genres already well-represented in the first half of the year. Horror, drama, and comedy movies have all earned major success and dominated the box office. One of the most notable examples is the biopic about Michael Jackson, which proved to be a massive financial hit for Lionsgate.

Read more »

In-universe explanation for He-Man's restraint in battle in the original cartoonThe 2026 Masters of the Universe movie offers an in-universe explanation for why He-Man, the burly barbarian alter-ego of Prince Adam, was unusually restrained in battle in the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoons. Prince Adam, portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine, is a pacifist who sees little point in fighting.

Read more »

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Reaches $1 Billion Milestone Amid Strong 2026 Box OfficeThe Super Mario Galaxy Movie has become the first 2026 release to cross the $1 billion threshold, achieving the feat in just over two months despite its availability on PVOD. This milestone comes as 2026 outpaces 2025 in domestic box office returns by $300 million, though earlier years saw hits like Ne Zha 2 and Lilo & Stitch reach similar heights.

Read more »