Masterpieces That Are Better Than Their Source Material

This article highlights ten films that are considered masterpieces and are superior to their source material, whether it's a novel or a story.

Oftentimes, loyal readers whine and complain that the adaptations of their favorite novels are never as good as the source material. The truth of the matter is, it’s hard to take such vast material and adapt it into a perfectly crafted single-seated viewing experience.

Unless you’re a mammoth franchise, getting a chance to split a book into two parts is rare. That said, every so often, a movie ends up being better than the book it's based on, leading it to masterpiece status. Whether faithful adaptations or complete transformations of the product, these ten masterpieces are far superior to their page counterparts.

From stories about the ruthless Italian mafia or the mean clique in high school, to tales about taboo love or unlikely friendships, these films are so good, they sometimes live on their own without us remembering where they started from. Though we’re not taking anything away from their source material, we tend to pick the screen over the page.

'Brokeback Mountain' (2005) It’s been over two decades, and we still can’t quit Brokeback Mountain. Based on the 1997 short story by Annie Proulx, the Ang Lee-directed romantic drama follows two ranch hands— Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal)— who fall deeply in love. Set in the American West from 1963 to 1983, Brokeback Mountain explores the agonizing challenges of a secret, decades-long romance amid intense societal homophobia.

Brokeback Mountain is a beautifully agonizing tale that highlights the heavy emotional toll of living a taboo life in a society that champions traditional, rugged masculinity and heteronormative expectations. It transcends the gay cowboy trope by delivering a universal, heartbreaking exploration of regret, repressed desire, and the destructive effects of expectations. What was once just a 14-page story was transformed into a sweeping, breathtaking epic.

Proulx’s story is crafted from an emotional distance, but writers Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry flesh out the characters, providing an intimate glimpse into Ennis and Jack’s story. From there, Ledger and Gyllenhaal breathed life into their counterparts, presenting one of the greatest love stories cinema has seen.

'Fight Club' (1999) The first rule of Fight Club is don’t talk about Fight Club, unless you’re praising it, and that we are. Director David Fincher had an extraordinarily difficult job adapting Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, and yet, he had a world of potential in realizing it; what resulted was a masterpiece.

The story follows a depressed, severely insomniac office worker (Edward Norton) who attempts to cure his existential emptiness by starting a secret, underground fighting ring with a charismatic soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). A story that tackles the feeling of being trapped in mundane, soulless jobs and the desire for true human connection through the lens of masculinity, Fight Club is a fearless dissection of material consumerism with gripping psychological twists.

Fincher and screenwriter Jim Uhls take Palahniuk’s novel and tighten it up. Perhaps the biggest and most important change comes in the conclusion. In the novel, the narrator shoots himself and ends up in a mental institution. The film provides a more definitive and powerful ending as the narrator successfully severs Tyler’s hold on him but is still unable to stop his plan.

Further, the film is more straightforward and less stream-of-consciousness, which worked wonders for the novel but would’ve made the movie far more erratic.

'Forrest Gump' (1994) Directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on the 1986 novel by Winston Groom, Forrest Gump follows the life of a kindhearted, intellectually disabled man from Alabama named Forrest (Tom Hanks). Through a series of flashbacks, Forrest narrates his extraordinary life story while sitting on a park bench in Savannah, Georgia, documenting his time in Vietnam, his lifelong, unwavering love for Jenny Curran (Robin Wright), his childhood sweetheart, and his sudden business success.

A tender tale, Forrest Gump is a triumphant underdog story that reaches new heights on screen. The main contrast between the page and the screen is the titular character himself. Seen as a foul-mouthed, cynical savant, Hanks plays him as a lovable innocent man driven by an unwavering heart.

While the book does showcase some outlandish plot points, including becoming a professional wrestler, a chess champion, and going to space with a NASA chimp named Sue, screenwriter Eric Roth kept Forrest’s journey as realistic and believable as possible. Thanks to Forrest, we learned that life is like a box of chocolates





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