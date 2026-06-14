Mastering Linear Camera Profiles in Lightroom for Better Editing

An in-depth guide to using linear camera profiles in Lightroom, inspired by video editing workflows, for greater control over tonal and color grading.

Linear Camera Profile s have been a topic of discussion in the Lightroom community for years, yet only a handful of photographers actively use them. While numerous video tutorials explain how to create a linear profile for your camera, there is surprisingly little guidance on how to integrate them into a practical editing workflow .

Over the past month, I have dedicated myself to mastering this technique, and I believe I have developed an editing method worth sharing. This approach is heavily inspired by the world of video editing, where data is often captured using flat gamma curves like S-Log. In video, color grading is performed on the flat image, and an output gamma transform is applied at the end to achieve the final look.

The same principle can be applied to photography: instead of editing an image with a pre-applied contrast curve, we work with a flatter, more linear starting point and apply contrast and tonal shaping only at the very end. This method provides greater control and, due to how color interacts with contrast curves, can yield significantly better color grades. A linear camera profile in Adobe Lightroom is simply an alternative to profiles like Adobe Color or Camera Standard.

It removes the built-in gamma curve and presents the RAW data in a nearly straight tonal response, which makes photos look grey and underexposed. However, the purpose of shooting RAW is not to have a pleasing preview; it is to capture maximum data. Cameras apply a gamma curve to the data to give a better preview of the final image, but we are not obligated to use that same curve during editing.

By creating our own curve, we can tailor the tonal response to our vision. If this is the plan, it is also beneficial to set the camera to a neutral profile while shooting for a more accurate live histogram, free from the influence of the baked-in gamma curve. The standard gamma curves result in overall brighter images with rolled-off highlights, shadow lifting, and increased contrast in the shadows.

While these are fine for a clean, contrasty digital look, they can hinder achieving a cinematic, film-like aesthetic. Moreover, the typical gamma curve features a large bump in the highlights, making highlight recovery more challenging and sometimes introducing ugly artifacts. A linear profile without a predefined gamma curve offers much more flexibility, though it does not increase dynamic range-it simply provides better control over the data already captured.

With great power comes great responsibility: this approach requires more editing time and a more complex workflow. To get started, you must first create a linear profile for each camera you use. The process is straightforward: go to the Tone Curve panel, set it to linear, then import the profile into Lightroom using the + button in the profile browser. Once you have your linear profile, the fun begins.

My new editing workflow is inspired by how colorists use nodes in DaVinci Resolve. It is important to understand that video editing workflows are not linear; what matters more is the order in which the software applies edits to the image, rather than the order in which we adjust sliders. In Lightroom, the Tone Curve is applied first, followed by the curve built into the camera profile.

Curves applied within masks are then overlaid on top of all other edits, in the order the masks were created (bottom to top). I use a custom False Color Camera Profile to quickly identify exposure issues, then apply a series of masks to address them. I also set a proper white balance before switching to the linear profile, especially if the photo has a strong color cast. At this stage, I avoid any color grading or major exposure adjustments.

After switching to the linear profile, I use the Exposure, Blacks, and Whites sliders to achieve a balanced exposure based on the histogram. This workflow gives me unparalleled control over the final image, allowing me to craft a truly filmic look





petapixel / 🏆 527. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Linear Camera Profile Lightroom Editing Workflow Gamma Curve RAW

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mastering Wimbledon Courtside Style: Royal-Inspired Outfits and the Power of WhiteExplore the unwritten rules of Wimbledon dressing, from avoiding overly bold or casual choices to embracing polished summer tailoring. Discover why white is a flattering and practical hue, according to stylist Lisa Talbot, and shop a curated selection of outfits from the official Wimbledon collection and high-street brands favored by royals.

Read more »

How to use AirPods to control your iPhone cameraYou can use your AirPods as a remote control for your iPhone's camera. Here's how.

Read more »

Harrow Council Sacks Two Enforcement Officers After Violent Threats Caught on CameraTwo council enforcement officers have been sacked after a video showed them threatening to "knock out" and "rip the teeth out" of a member of the public in South Harrow. The incident, filmed on June 13, has prompted swift action from Harrow Council and raised questions about outsourced enforcement.

Read more »

Aqara Doorbell Camera G400: Affordable, Feature-Rich, but Not PerfectAqara's new Doorbell Camera G400 offers a slimmer design, Power over Ethernet, and wide smart home compatibility at an affordable price. However, it has some compromises in design and features.

Read more »