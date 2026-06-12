Masterful Mystery Series: From 'Mare of Easttown' to 'Pushing Daisies'

Great mystery TV shows keep viewers guessing with each episode. Some series unravel overarching mysteries slowly, while others present new cases each episode. From suspenseful thrillers to cozy dramedies, the best mystery shows keep viewers engaged and invested in both the plot and the characters' journeys. Here are four exceptional mystery series that start with unique premises, engage viewers with intricate mysteries, and stick the landing with their reveals.

Great mystery TV shows captivate audiences with intricate plots and compelling characters. Some series unravel overarching mysteries slowly, while others present new cases each episode.

From suspenseful thrillers to cozy dramedies, the best mystery shows keep viewers engaged and invested in both the plot and the characters' journeys. However, maintaining momentum and delivering satisfying conclusions can be challenging, with only a select few series managing to do so consistently. These exceptional shows start with unique premises, engage viewers with intricate mysteries, and stick the landing with their reveals.

Here are four such series: 'Mare of Easttown' (2021) is a gripping thriller miniseries centered around Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a detective sergeant in the small town of Easttown, PA. Haunted by a personal tragedy and an unsolved missing person case, Mare struggles to redeem herself professionally. When a local teenager, Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), is found murdered, Mare takes on the case with renewed determination, joined by her new partner, Colin Zabel (Evan Peters).

The series is intense, heartbreaking, and cleverly crafted, using the murder mystery to expose the dark undercurrent of gendered violence in Easttown.

'Mare of Easttown' delivers a powerful and emotional watch, with a surprising and earned killer reveal that touches on a bigger message. 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-Present) is a cozy murder mystery that has maintained its excellence throughout its five seasons. The series follows three lonely residents of the iconic New York City building, the Arconia: Charles-Haden Savage (Steven Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez).

United by their obsession with a true-crime podcast, they team up to investigate the murder of a fellow Arconia resident, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), after the police rule it a suicide. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel start their own podcast and, against all odds, make progress on the investigation, gaining success and popularity along the way.

'Only Murders in the Building' offers a compelling murder mystery each season, expertly blending comedy and drama. 'How to Get Away with Murder' (2014-2020) is a twisty thriller series that follows Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), a brilliant and tough criminal defense lawyer who teaches at a prestigious Philadelphia law school and runs her own firm. In the first season, Annalise selects five first-year students to intern for her, coinciding with the discovery of a female student's body.

Throughout the season, the main timeline is interspersed with flash-forwards to the murder of Annalise's husband, Sam (Tom Verica), with little to no information revealed about his death. Each season of 'How to Get Away with Murder' features a central murder mystery that builds up to a shocking reveal midway through the season.

'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009) is a delightful cozy murder mystery set in a whimsical, fairytale-like version of our world. The series follows pie maker Ned (Lee Pace), who has the power to bring the dead back to life with a single touch, with a few rules attached. Alongside running a pie shop, Ned assists private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) in solving murder cases by temporarily reviving victims to ask them who killed them.

Each episode presents a hilariously absurd and over-the-top murder, with cases ranging from taffy-related drownings to explosive pop-up books. At the heart of the series is the love story between Ned and his childhood sweetheart, Chuck (Anna Friel), who reconnect after her death, with Ned risking everything to keep her around. These four mystery shows demonstrate the power of captivating storytelling, engaging characters, and satisfying conclusions to keep viewers hooked from start to finish





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