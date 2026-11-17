Mastercard partnered with Ripple on an XRP Ledger hackathon where 179 developers built AI agents for autonomous micropayments using Agent Pay for Machines and RLUSD stablecoin.

Mastercard has officially reported that more than 500,000 transactions are now executed daily on the XRP Ledger by artificial intelligence agents. This massive volume of automated activity underscores the rapid adoption of autonomous commerce capabilities. The revelation follows the successful conclusion of a high-stakes technical competition held in Manhattan earlier this week.

The global payments giant detailed these figures in a new update regarding the XRP Ledger Hackathon. The event demonstrated how AI agents can autonomously execute micropayments without human intervention. This milestone marks a significant evolution in how digital entities handle financial transactions independently across blockchain networks.

Also read XRP Ledger Developers Reveal Satoshi Bitcoin Code Origins in 2011

The competition itself lasted 36 hours and attracted intense participation from the technical community. A total of 179 developers submitted 70 distinct projects during the event window. These submissions focused on building solutions that allowed AI to settle payments autonomously while maintaining strict security protocols.

Participants were challenged to develop AI agents capable of making micropayments to verified merchants. These agents operated within strict budgets defined by their developers. The primary objective was to enable machines to transact seamlessly using Ripple's USD-backed stablecoin, known as RLUSD.

The infrastructure developed during the hackathon supports transactions smaller than one cent. Such micro-transactions are often impractical on traditional payment networks due to high processing fees. Blockchain technology provides the necessary efficiency for AI entities to buy computational resources or request data from one another.

Advertisement

The winning project was titled Wraps and was created by developers Adarsha Mishra and Hrishabh Ayush. Their solution addressed critical privacy concerns inherent in automated transactions. The system demonstrated a method to prove that search logs and sensitive data were not being saved during the process.

Mastercard emphasized that protecting user data is just as important as the speed and cost efficiency of payments. This focus on privacy is essential for the widespread adoption of AI agents. Users and businesses require confidence that their digital footprints remain secure during autonomous commerce activities.

The hackathon was supported by major industry players including Mastercard, Amazon Web Services, QuickNode, and Ledger. It served as a preparatory showcase for Ripple's annual Swell conference. The prize pool for the competition exceeded $40,000, attracting significant technical talent to the event.

Michael Broderick, Mastercard's vice president of digital assets, highlighted the potential for Agent Pay for Machines. This technology facilitates the buying and selling of computational resources between AI entities. As AI agents begin to request data and services from one another, instant settlement becomes fundamental.

Beyond the hackathon, Ripple has recorded over 10 million payments using the x402 internet payment protocol. This milestone was reached less than three months after the protocol crossed the one million payment threshold. The data confirms a accelerating trend in machine-to-machine financial interactions on the network.

The ability to settle micropayments instantly and cheaply will drive the emerging economy of agentic commerce. Mastercard's reporting confirms that the infrastructure is ready for large-scale deployment. The integration of AI and blockchain is no longer theoretical but a live operational reality.

Advertisement

The successful execution of these transactions proves that blockchain can handle the volume and speed required by AI. The XRP Ledger has proven capable of supporting hundreds of thousands of daily automated payments. This scalability is crucial for future commercial applications of autonomous agents.

Mastercard's announcement reinforces its commitment to supporting the digital asset ecosystem. By highlighting these transaction volumes, the company validates the utility of stablecoins like RLUSD. The results provide a clear roadmap for the next generation of internet payments.

The focus on verified merchants and defined budgets ensures that automated systems remain reliable. Developers used the hackathon to explore new possibilities for secure, budget-controlled machine-to-machine payments. The outcomes provide a blueprint for future commercial AI implementations.

The integration of these technologies marks a shift in how value is transferred online. AI agents can now operate as independent economic actors within defined constraints. This capability opens new markets for data exchange and computational power sharing.

Mastercard continues to monitor the rapid growth in this sector. The company believes that privacy and security must be baked into the design of these systems from the start. The winning Wraps project demonstrates that this is achievable without sacrificing transaction efficiency.

The broader implications for the financial industry are substantial. Traditional payment processors may need to adapt to machine-driven volumes. The XRP Ledger has positioned itself as a leader in this emerging space through innovation and developer support.

As the technology matures, the distinction between human and machine payments will likely blur. The infrastructure built during the hackathon supports this convergence. It enables a future where digital services are consumed and paid for entirely by autonomous agents.