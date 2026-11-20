Master Replicas launches limited edition Cerberus and Prometheus battlestar models from the 1978 Battlestar Galactica series. Die-cast collectors can now acquire these iconic ships for their collections starting in October 2026.

Master Replicas has officially launched the limited edition Cerberus and Prometheus battlestar models, bringing two long-rumored vessels from the Colonial Fleet into physical reality for fans of the franchise. These new die-cast replicas commemorate the rich history of the Battlestar Galactica series, which first premiered on 17 September 1978 following its theatrical pilot movie earlier that year. The release allows collectors to finally own parts of the universe that were hinted at but never fully realized on screen during the original run.

Historical Context of the Colonial Fleet

The narrative of the twelve colonies spans a distant part of the universe where human civilization colonized a group of planets known as the Twelve Colonies. The story follows the migration of these humans from their ancestral homeworld of Kobol and their ongoing war with the Cylons, a cybernetic race determined to exterminate the human race. While the original 1978 series mentioned twelve battlestars, viewers only ever saw eight named on screen. This left a significant gap in the lore that has fascinated fans for decades.

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During the original 1978 run, three additional battlestars were kept in the wings with plans to add them to the Colonial Fleet over time. These ships were Solaria, Cerberus, and Prometheus. Now, nearly five decades later, Master Replicas is fulfilling that original promise by releasing two of these three vessels. This move respects the canonical history established by the show's creators while expanding the tangible collectible market for enthusiasts.

Details on the Cerberus Replica

The Cerberus model is available as a strictly limited edition, with only 500 units being manufactured worldwide. This scarcity makes it a highly sought-after item for serious collectors who value exclusivity in their sci-fi memorabilia. The official description highlights that this ship makes its debut as a new name among the ranks of the Twelve Colonies, brought to life for the collection for the first time. This debut marks a significant moment in the merchandise history of the franchise.

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Constructed from high-quality die-cast metal and ABS plastic, the Battlestar Galactica (Classic) Cerberus Limited Edition measures 10.5 inches in length. This size provides a substantial presence on any display shelf without requiring excessive space. The pricing for this exclusive piece is set at £74.99, reflecting its limited production run and detailed craftsmanship. Shipping to customers began in October 2026, allowing fans to finally add this legendary ship to their personal fleets.

The Prometheus Limited Edition

Alongside the Cerberus, Master Replicas has released the Battlestar Galactica (Classic) Prometheus Limited Edition. This model shares the exact same specifications as its counterpart, including the 10.5-inch length and the construction materials of die-cast and ABS. The pricing remains consistent at £74.99, making it equally accessible to collectors who may have missed out on the Cerberus or wish to acquire both ships.

Like the Cerberus, the Prometheus is available for purchase now and will begin shipping to owners shortly. The model captures the battlestar in all of its canon glory, featuring a staggering amount of detail that appeals to purists of the 1978 series. The inclusion of an accompanying stand ensures that the ship can be displayed prominently in homes, turning it into a conversation piece for guests. The design ensures that both models look remarkably similar in terms of quality and aesthetic appeal.

Collectible Value and Market Impact

The release of these two battlestars addresses a long-standing demand within the sci-fi collecting community. For years, fans of the original series have expressed frustration over the unfulfilled potential of the twelve-ship fleet concept. By bringing Solaria, Cerberus, and Prometheus into the physical realm, Master Replicas is tapping into a deep well of nostalgia. The affordability of the models, not breaking the bank for collectors, makes them accessible to a wider audience than typical high-end die-cast releases.

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The franchise has undergone numerous renewals and sequels over the past 48 years, including 1980's Galactica 1980 and the prequel series Caprica, which aired in 2010. This enduring popularity ensures that the original aesthetic remains highly relevant. Whether a collector chooses the Cerberus or the Prometheus, or both, these models represent a tangible connection to the beloved science-fiction legacy. The detailed craftsmanship ensures that these ships will stand the test of time as premium additions to any display collection.