Master Replicas Opens Stargate SG-1 Tel'tak Replica Preorders at $84.99

Master Replicas is taking preorders for a die-cast Stargate SG-1 Tel'tak replica priced at $84.99, with shipping provisionally set for May 2027.

Master Replicas has opened preorders for a die-cast Tel'tak replica from Stargate SG-1, priced at $84.99 and anticipated to ship in May 2027. The collectible honors the Goa'uld cargo vessel that the company and longtime fans consider one of the most dependable ships in the franchise's ten-season run.

Preorders are open through the official Master Replicas website. The company says the May 2027 shipping window is provisional and subject to change, so buyers should check the website for updates before the release date.

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How the Tel'tak Replica Recreates the Original Ship

The Master Replicas Tel'tak recreates the ship using actual original visual effects files from the show's production. That source material is the main reason the company promises a high level of accuracy compared with what appeared on screen.

The replica is constructed from die-cast metal and ABS plastic and includes a display stand. It measures roughly 6 by 4 inches (15 by 9.5 cm) and stands roughly 3 inches tall (7.2 cm).

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In its official product description, Master Replicas states that every curve matches what viewers saw on screen. The company describes the Tel'tak as the ship that actually got things done, a phrase that reflects how central the vessel was to the series.

Why the Tel'tak Earned Its Place on SG-1

The Tel'tak earned its reputation because it was small but highly adaptable. The Goa'uld cargo vessel offered versatility, cloaking technology, speed, and ring transporters, which made it valuable to the SG-1 team on countless missions.

The source material points to the Season 7 episode Lost City and the Battle of Antarctica as a clear example. With Anubis threatening Earth, SG-1 used a modified Tel'tak to reach an Ancient outpost buried beneath the ice.

During that mission, O'Neill rigged the ship's transport rings to carve a path through the frozen surface. Meanwhile, the Prometheus and Earth's fighters held off enemies in a large-scale showdown that the source describes as epic.

The article's underlying argument is that Earth and the SG-1 crew would have faced far worse outcomes multiple times without the Tel'tak. That view explains why the source calls the modest ship a fitting subject for a new collectible.

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Master Replicas Stargate Collection and Upcoming Models

Master Replicas already sells replicas of several Stargate spacecraft, so the Tel'tak joins a broader line of collectibles. The existing catalog includes the Goa'uld Ha'tak mothership, Earth's F-302 fighter, the Prometheus, Thor's Bilskirnir, and the Goa'uld Death Glider.

The company also has upcoming models of the Asgard O'Neill warship and the Ori Warship. Fans who follow the franchise closely have a wide selection of ships to consider alongside the Tel'tak.

Stargate Revival Development at Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new Stargate series after canceling Martin Gero's planned revival in June 2026. The cancellation was a setback, but the franchise has since been given another opportunity on television.

In October, reports indicated that Jac Schaeffer, the creator of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, is developing an entirely new Stargate series for Amazon MGM. A writers' room for the project is being assembled.

The project remains in early development, and no premiere date has been confirmed. Fans are cautiously optimistic, but the combination of a possible return to television and new collectibles such as the Tel'tak gives supporters a reason to follow the franchise closely.