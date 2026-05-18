Master of the Universe: Why Mer-Man Wasn't Included in the Reboot

The new movie, featuring many popular characters from the He-Man mythology, has Mer-Man, a well-known villain, missing from the reboot. The director, Travis Knight, explained why he wasn't able to include Mer-Man and how a crew member inserted a lookalike in the background.

Though Masters of the Universe features many popular characters from the He-Man mythology, director Travis Knight has explained why one in particular was left out.

The new movie is set to premiere on the 2026 summer movie schedule and, unlike the previous games, Mer-Man, one of its more well-known villains, is not present in the reboot. However, the director felt fortunate to get some of his favorites like Ram Man, Fisto and Mekaneck. A crew member even gave Knight a consolation prize by inserting a Mer-Man lookalike in the background.

Even though Mer-Man was left out, there are potential plans for a sequel where the character could reappear





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Masters Of The Universe Travis Knight Film He-Man Mer-Man Rival Villain Character

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