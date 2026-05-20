Massivit 3D Printer Business Boosted by Israeli Defense Industry

Massivit, an Israeli company previously known for its work in the entertainment industry, reallocated its resources to make military drone parts when approached by the Israeli defense industry. This shift led to increased innovation and a surge in sales due to increased demand for advanced weapon systems from other countries.

Israeli defense officials approached Massivit about using its 3D printers to make military drone parts . The opportunity to produce drone parts quickly and innovate led Massivit to jump at the chance, repurposing its previous work in the entertainment industry.

Defense industries have shown significant sales growth, with Israeli companies doubling down on their military innovations and improving their products through combat testing. Israeli arms sales have nearly doubled over the past five years, with a record high of $15 billion in 2024. Keeping track of the 20-point plan for a ceasefire that would end Hamas’ rule in Gaza and rebuild the territory is a priority.

Israel has surpassed the United Kingdom in its share of global arms exports, making it the seventh-biggest supplier of arms, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

3D Printer Military Drone Parts Israeli Defense Industry Sales Growth Arms Exports Artificial Intelligence Demilitarization Of Gaza

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Sumud flotilla demands ‘safe passage’ for humanitarian mission to Gaza after Israeli attackIsraeli forces attack boats carrying activists from 39 countries in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Read more »

Türkiye condemns Israeli intervention against Gaza aid flotilla in international watersForeign Ministry calls Israeli intervention ‘new act of piracy,’ urges unconditional release of detained activists

Read more »

Israeli troops intercept vessels from a flotilla trying to breach the blockade of GazaMore than 50 vessels departed from the port in Marmaris, Turkey, last week in what the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza’s shores.

Read more »

Israeli troops intercept vessels from a flotilla trying to breach the blockade of GazaMore than 50 vessels departed from the port in Marmaris, Turkey, last week.

Read more »