Massive waves slam San Diego beaches as powerful storms threaten the coast

From Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, massive waves are putting on a show while threatening piers, beaches and vulnerable stretches of coastline.

Heavy waves crash into Crystal Pier, Sunday. The structure is closed to the public as a precaution against dangerous high surf expected through Wednesday, Pacific Beach, Calif.

, November 15, 2026.from the National Weather Service has now been extended through early Wednesday morning. Wave heights will generally be from about 5-7 ft. with the possibility of some local sets up to 10 ft. or higher. From Carlsbad to Ocean Beach, the massive waves attracted people to the coast this weekend along with more dangerous rip currents and erosion.

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At the Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, waves churned and crashed against the structure during high tide before noon Sunday. The pier is closed to the public as a precaution. Although, guests staying at the hotel and cottages on the pier were allowed to access their rooms. Management said the accommodations were safe.

Among them was Bernard Nemoz, a tourist visiting from Lyon, France, with his wife. Nemoz spoke with NBC 7 about El Niño and climate change, expressing concern about the unusual weather conditions affecting everyone around the world. The Rode family visiting from Boise, Idaho enjoyed walking on the sand at Pacific Beach, Sunday before high tide, November 15, 2026. David Rode said his children were eager to experience the water, but the dangerous conditions meant they had to stay out.

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He and his wife watched as they chased incoming waves getting their feet wet.

“Yesterday, we saw the sea lions and I had to tell my boys they can’t go in the water. They're really dying to jump in," Rode said. His 12-year-old son, James, described a frightening encounter with a wave near the foot of the stairs at the Cove.

“I just went down the staircase and I saw a tinier wave, and I went down to where I thought it would be and then it literally splashed like 12 feet up. ” the boy said. The powerful surf was expected to become even more intense as high tide approached, increasing the potential for dangerous waves and coastal flooding. The boardwalk at Mission Beach is littered with debris from Sunday's high tide.

The heavy surf reached beyond the seawall causing minor flooding, November 15, 2026. Farther north in Carlsbad, emergency crews will continue work this week to protect approximately a mile of city-controlled coastline from further damage along Carlsbad Boulevard. The project includes installing large boulders and sealing cracks in the soil to help stabilize the bluffs that have slipped away. For Carlsbad resident Shiva Irakhah, the ongoing storms and potential impacts of El Niño this winter have her concerned.

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She has done meditation walks along the stretch of beach for more than 15 years.

“What I can do at the moment is stay in the present and take advantage of what I can see and feel. When that time comes I’m hoping God can change the direction of that," she said. The dramatic scenes across San Diego County highlighted both the spectacle and the dangers of powerful Pacific swells, with coastal flooding, erosion and hazardous surf affecting beaches throughout the region. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.