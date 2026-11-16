California Bay Area Faces Billions in Damage as El Niño Waves Surge Past 50 Feet

California's coast was battered by life-threatening waves exceeding fifty feet, causing severe flooding in Pacifica and prompting evacuation warnings. The event, the largest in over a decade, led to pier closures and dangerous conditions along the entire state.

The California Bay Area endured its most violent coastal surge in over a decade as life-threatening swells slammed into the shoreline this weekend. These massive waves, generated by intense winds thousands of miles offshore, inundated streets in Pacifica and forced residents to physically shovel water from their homes. Dramatic images circulated widely, showing walls of water drenching onlookers and flooding neighborhoods with terrifying speed.

The city of Pacifica suffered the brunt of the impact, with large waves consistently crashing over the seawall on Saturday. Reports from the San Francisco Chronicle indicate that a wave appeared to double in size roughly every half hour, pushing water hundreds of feet inland. The relentless force left many residents soaked and disrupted daily life along the coastline.

Also read Massive waves pound Northern California coast, creating dangerous conditions for beachgoers

Debris including rocks and kelp surrounded the famous Taco Bell Cantina, while nearly a foot of floodwater along Highway 1 blocked vehicle access to local parking lots. In San Mateo County, just south of San Francisco, waves exceeding fifty feet were recorded. The significant wave height, representing the average of the highest third of waves, was measured at thirty-one point two feet on Saturday at a buoy offshore Point Reyes.

This measurement stands as the second largest in nearly three decades of recorded data, with only slightly larger waves observed in December of twenty-fifteen. The National Weather Service issued severe warnings, predicting surf up to thirty-five feet on Sunday along with dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued a weekend evacuation warning for low-lying coastal areas, cautioning that large waves had the potential to reach coastal homes and cause dangerous flooding.

Advertisement

In Southern California, several piers in Ventura, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach, and San Diego's Pacific Beach were closed due to the immense force of the water. The weather service emphasized that dangerously large breaking waves can overpower swimmers, pull people into the sea from beaches and jetties, and sweep across the shoreline without warning. Despite the official warnings and clear dangers, some individuals were undeterred by the terrifying scenes.

Surfers took advantage of the giant waves at the famous Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay, while onlookers gathered across the Bay Area to experience the power of nature. Marc Ramos, a local surfer, noted that the rip currents arrived earlier in the season than usual, making surfing impossible for now. He expressed surprise at the timing, noting that such monstrous waves are typically seen in mid-January.

A harrowing incident occurred near the Pacifica Pier where a mother carrying a toddler was caught in a sneaker wave and knocked down in a parking lot. Fortunately, bystanders immediately jumped in to assist, and both were able to get up safely. At La Jolla Cove near San Diego, water overflowed the beach and crashed up a staircase leading to the sand.

US Park Service volunteer Susan Aaron observed that the sunshine and relatively light breeze had a moderating effect on the waves, but she predicted that the winter would bring extensive damage to the California coast as conditions are expected to worsen. She warned that coastal communities are in real trouble and that people are often unaware of the true power of nature.

Advertisement

Experts now say repeated rounds of these massive waves could cause billions of dollars in damage across the California coast, especially if they hit during high tides. The unseasonably early massive waves come amid the super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater. Scripps Institution of Oceanography noted that El Niño-driven changes in tropical weather patterns are shifting storm paths across the North Pacific, bringing stronger storms and bigger waves to the California coast.

Conditions were calming by Sunday afternoon, but large waves were expected all week, forecasters warned. Ventura County beaches remain under a high surf advisory through Tuesday afternoon, with waves of seven to twelve feet expected with occasional larger sets near Ventura Harbor. In Orange and San Diego counties, a separate high surf advisory remains in effect through early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, two separate storm systems are expected to move through Southern California this week, bringing rain, gusty winds, and the possibility of mountain snow. The first system, a cold front moving south from the Pacific Northwest, is expected to arrive Sunday night and bring scattered showers through Monday with isolated thunderstorms possible. It could also bring increasing winds to the mountain and desert areas.

A second, more powerful system could bring one to three inches of rain, with heavy downpours possible. Both systems could also bring snow to Southern California's mountains, with snow levels potentially dropping to around five thousand five hundred feet. The combination of high tides and storm systems threatens to exacerbate the coastal erosion and flooding already witnessed in the Bay Area.