Massive Water Main Break Causes Flooding, Boil Order in Skokie

A major water main break in Skokie, Illinois, triggered widespread flooding and a boil water order for the village and parts of Evanston. The incident disrupted essential services and forced residents to grapple with the impacts of the break.

A massive water main break in Skokie, Illinois, caused widespread flooding on Friday morning, prompting a boil water order for the village and parts of Evanston. The break, reported near East Prairie and Emerson around 5 a.m., inundated homes and vehicles across several blocks, leaving some residents temporarily stranded. Chopper 7 footage captured the significant scale of the damage, with one Skokie official characterizing the situation as unprecedented for the village.

Crews worked tirelessly throughout Friday, even as snow fell, to repair the ruptured water main. However, the freezing temperatures posed significant challenges to recovery efforts, making cleanup potentially dangerous. Officials emphasized the need for water testing, which could take several hours, before lifting the boil water order. The affected area encompasses a large swath of Skokie, bordered by Glenview Road and Isabella Street to Green Bay Road, from Green Bay Road to McCormick Boulevard, from McCormick Boulevard to Elgin Road and Simpson Street, from Simpson Street to Crawford Avenue, from Crawford Avenue to Harrison Street and from Harrison Street to Princeton Avenue and Glenview Road. The water main break also impacted essential services, leading to the closure of hospitals, schools, and businesses in the area. Firefighters distributed bottled water to residents throughout the night, further highlighting the gravity of the situation. A free bottled water distribution event was scheduled for Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Sketchbook Brewing at 4901 Main Street in Skokie, providing some relief for those affected





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WATER MAIN BREAK SKOKIE FLOODING BOIL ORDER ILLINOIS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Water Main Break in Skokie Causes Flooding, Boil Water Order, School ClosuresA water main break in Skokie, Illinois, has led to widespread flooding, prompting a boil water order and school closures. The break occurred near Emerson Street and East Prairie Road, impacting the village's water supply. Residents are advised to boil tap water for at least five minutes before use. Several schools, including Niles North, Niles West, and Skokie-Morton Grove schools, have closed or shifted to remote learning due to the water main break. Roads are closed in the affected area, and public workers are working to resolve the issue.

Read more »

Water main break floods roads in Skokie, prompts boil water order and e-learningA large water main break flooded roads, prompted a boil order and caused schools to turn to e-learning in north suburban Skokie on Friday morning.

Read more »

Major Water Main Break Causes Boil Orders in Skokie and EvanstonA significant water main break in Skokie, Illinois, early Friday morning has resulted in boil orders for residents in both Skokie and Evanston. The break, located at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street, caused widespread flooding and disrupted water service. Residents are advised to boil tap water before consumption and avoid swallowing water during bathing or showering.

Read more »

Major Water Main Break Disrupts Skokie, Morton Grove, and EvanstonA significant water main break in Skokie, Illinois, has led to widespread disruptions, including school closures, boil orders, and low water pressure. The break occurred on Friday morning, flooding streets and impacting multiple communities.

Read more »

Water Main Break Causes Boil Order, School Closures, and Hospital Disruptions in Skokie and EvanstonA water main break in Skokie, Illinois, has led to a boil order for residents of Skokie and parts of Evanston. The break is causing low water pressure and has resulted in the closure of schools, libraries, and the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. Skokie Hospital has also canceled all appointments and is diverting ambulances to other facilities.

Read more »

Water Main Break Closes Skokie Businesses, Schools, and Triggers Boil OrdersA significant water main break in Skokie, Illinois, on Friday morning caused widespread disruptions, including closures of Westfield Old Orchard shopping center, Skokie-Morton Grove District 69 schools, and multiple businesses. Both Skokie and Evanston issued boil orders to residents due to the break, urging them to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene until further notice. The break also led to flooded streets and multiple road closures.

Read more »