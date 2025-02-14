Massive SHIB Withdrawal Triggers Market Speculation

A large wallet withdrew 85.544 billion SHIB from Coinbase, causing a stir among market watchers. The sudden movement triggered speculation about a potential whale accumulation or strategic liquidity shifts.

In the last few hours, a wallet with the address '0xB768' withdrew a colossal amount of 85.544 billion SHIB , worth approximately $1.41 million, from the platform. According to reports, the wallet is fresh and had never been used before, a common occurrence with such large transfers. Interestingly, after the transfer was completed, the recipient instantly soared to the top in terms of inflows of the Shiba Inu coin in the last 24 hours.

Sudden withdrawals to previously unknown addresses often trigger a ripple effect in the market, as many traders interpret them as a buy signal from a large player. Whether this is indeed the case is less important than the perception it creates. It's also possible that this is an internal operation of the exchange, shifting coins and funds between its hot wallets and deposits. The coin reacted with growth, although it might not be directly linked to this transfer. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.0000167, up 2% over the course of today's trading session. Market watchers remain divided on whether this movement signals a bullish trend or simply routine internal activity. Some speculate that a whale investor could be accumulating SHIB, potentially driving further price momentum. Others suggest that this might be part of an ongoing pattern of strategic liquidity movements. The question of whether this large withdrawal from Coinbase continues or this was a solitary act remains a key point of discussion. We will have to wait and see if other movements follow, but it could be a sign of something bigger





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SHIB Cryptocurrency Whale Liquidity Coinbase

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHIB Burns Crash 55%, But Here's Surprising Price MoveSHIB burn rate plummets despite SHIB community's recent requests to burn more

Read more »

SHIB Burns Jump 577% With Price on Verge of BreakoutSHIB army continues its attempts to diminish circulating SHIB supply by burning millions of meme coins

Read more »

SHIB Burns Crash 73%, SHIB Price Follows Suit But Here's CatchSHIB burn rate is down more than 70%, here’s how the SHIB price reacts

Read more »

SHIB Burns Soar 1,155% As 15,161,271 SHIB Disappears ForeverKey Shiba Inu metric shows an impressive surge over the past day

Read more »

SHIB Price Collapses as 66 Million Coins Burned Out of CirculationLarge SHIB burns unable to prevent massive Shiba Inu price decline

Read more »

Shiba Inu Faces 162 Trillion SHIB Resistance as Traders Await BreakoutShiba Inu (SHIB) is approaching a critical resistance level at 162 trillion SHIB, a significant barrier that could influence its future price movement. Currently trading at $0.000193, SHIB has experienced a 3.52% increase in the last 24 hours, aligning with the broader crypto market rebound following the Fed's interest rate decision. The 162 trillion SHIB range, held by a large number of addresses, could trigger profit-taking if the price reaches this level. Conversely, sustained buying pressure could lead to a breakout for SHIB. The outcome remains uncertain, with traders closely observing price action.

Read more »