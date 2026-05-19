Massive Queues on Mount Everest and 'Traffic Jams' due to Icefall Route Compromised

390 foreign climbers have been granted permission to scale Mount Everest, and approximately 1,000 climbers are attempting to climb the mountain within a short period of 10 days. The climbing routes have been compromised by an unstable glacier, forcing climbers to exercise caution and rely on guide services for risk assessment.

Massive queues are forming on Mount Everest as hundreds of climbers attempt to scale the world's highest peak. Recent images show climbers walking in a long line as they gear up to ascend to the nearly 29,000-foot-high mountain this month, during the much-anticipated window of good weather on Everest.

The so-called 'traffic jams' have been forming between Everest Camp III and Camp IV, an extremely perilous high-altitude stretch known as the 'Death Zone', where climbers rely on supplemental oxygen. Climbers attempting to cross the 'Death Zone' have a short window of time to make it through before their bodies begin to deteriorate due to the high altitude and freezing conditions.

Almost 500 foreign climbers were granted permits to scale the Nepalese mountain this year and gathered at the base camp last month to begin their journey. After weeks of acclimatising to the altitude, a wave of climbers set off on Sunday to scale the Nepalese mountain. Several have already reached the top, but the highest number of summits is expected today or Wednesday, according to adventure sports publication Explorers Web.

But safety concerns have already been raised over the 'traffic jams' that have formed on Everest, which have been primarily caused by a huge unstable glacier, Icefall doctors' - the elite guides deployed by the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, or SPCC - opened the icefall route on April 29, but issued a warning, saying: 'The serac has multiple cracks and may collapse at any time.

'SPCC strongly urges all expedition operators and climbers to exercise extreme caution. ' 'The serac' is part of the Khumbu Icefall, a constantly shifting glacier with deep crevasses and huge overhanging ice that can be as big as 10-story buildings. It’s considered one of the most difficult and trickiest sections of the climb to the peak. A Falling serac triggered an avalanche over the Khumbu Icefall in 2014 that killed 16 Nepali guides and workers.

This year, the team is reducing loads, minimising exposure time, carefully timing movements through the icefall, and relying on highly experienced Sherpa and guides for risk assessment. Other expedition operators are also cautioning their members about the risks and closely monitoring the situation





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Mount Everest Climbers Traffic Jams Icefall Route Compromised High Altitude Freezing Conditions

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