Massive Police Response After Active Shooter Situation at San Diego Mosque

A massive police presence was seen outside the Islamic Center of San Diego after an active shooter situation. Two suspected shooters were shot dead, and a member of the mosque was killed. School children attending classes were inside during the attack, and the Islamic Center is now closed for the rest of the day.

The Islamic Center of San Diego was attacked on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of two suspected shooters and a member of the mosque .

School children attending classes were inside during the attack. The threat has been neutralized, and the Islamic Center is now closed for the rest of the day. Several people are believed to have been shot, and police are searching for the shooter. The attack occurred near three schools, a Seventh-day Adventist church, and California Children Services.

The Al Rashid School, an elementary school located on the Islamic Center's campus, was also evacuated





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Islamic Center Of San Diego Active Shooter Situation Suspected Shooters Member Of The Mosque School Children Attack Police Presence Shooter Islamic Center Al Rashid School Islamic School Of San Diego Clairemont Canyons Academy Kavod Charter School Seventh-Day Adventist Church California Children Services

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