Massive Pileup Involves Over 100 Vehicles in Snowstorm Near Portland

A severe winter storm pummeled the Pacific Northwest, leading to a massive pileup involving over 100 vehicles on Interstate 84 near Portland, Oregon. While no fatalities were reported, multiple injuries were sustained, prompting emergency shelters to be opened in the city and neighboring Idaho. The incident occurred amidst whiteout conditions, highlighting the dangers posed by the storm.

More than 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on a snowy interstate near Portland , Oregon , as officials in the state's largest city and neighboring Idaho opened emergency shelters in preparation for the winter storm. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. PT amid whiteout conditions on the westbound lane of Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls, about 25 miles east of Portland , according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

An SUV caught fire in the collision, but all occupants managed to escape. First responders searched vehicles one by one as reports emerged of injuries and people trapped in their cars, the sheriff's office said. \Despite the scale of the accident, Oregon State Police spokesperson Kyle Kennedy confirmed to the Associated Press via email that no fatalities were reported. 'An SUV caught fire in the pileup on I-84, that's described by deputies as involving more than 100 cars, trucks and semi-trucks. Everyone was able to get out of the SUV. Responders are going car by car. There are reports of injuries, no number at this time. Whiteout conditions. I-84 westbound remains closed at Multnomah Falls,' the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly Twitter. \In a post around 4:15 p.m. PT, Wright Gazaway, a reporter for Portland's KATU, reported with a video that 'Traffic stacked up in the pileup mess is starting to move very slowly. They're behind ODOT plows and trucks treating the roads.' Gazaway's post continued, 'From OSP (Oregon State Police): Traffic is starting to flow. ODOT has traffic control now.' \Pacific Northwest Winter Storm Northwestern Oregon, including Portland, could receive up to 3 inches of snow, with wind gusts reaching 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. In Multnomah County, officials extended a state of emergency through at least Thursday and announced that six emergency shelters would remain open. On Tuesday night, 356 people sought refuge in these shelters. Wind chills in Portland could drop to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (−12°C), according to forecasters. In southern Washington state, multiple crashes involving over a dozen vehicles on Interstate 5 near the Cowlitz River left six people injured, all of whom were transported to hospitals, said State Patrol spokesperson Will Finn. Meanwhile, in Idaho, a cold weather advisory is in effect, with wind chills expected to reach as low as −13°F (−25°C) in the north-central region. Winter Storm Warnings for 10 States Winter storm warnings are in place for 10 states from the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, with up to 30 inches of snowfall expected in some parts of the U.S. States under storm warnings—issued when 'a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent'—included California, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, New York, and Maine. Areas affected included northern California, southwest Oregon, central, western and eastern Idaho, western Wyoming, a central section of Utah, pockets of northern Arizona and New Mexico, and western Colorado. In the East, winter storm warnings affected northern Maine and New York. While expected snowfall varied between states, accumulations between 15 and 30 inches would be possible in Colorado's Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains above 10,000 feet, and Upper Rio Grande Valley-Eastern San Juan Mountains below 10,000 feet





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WINTER STORM PILEUP OREGON PORTLAND INTERSTATE 84 INJURIES EMERGENCY SHELTERS TRAFFIC NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SNOW WIND

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

100 Car Pileup Caused by Fog in ChinaA thick fog led to a massive pileup involving around 100 cars on the Henan Taihui Expressway in China last week. Video footage shows the chaotic scene with cars crashing into each other, creating a disconcerting crunching sound.

Read more »

Over 100 Vehicles Involved in Pileup on I-84 Near Multnomah FallsWestbound I-84 is closed near Multnomah Falls, Oregon, following a major pileup of over 100 vehicles due to whiteout winter weather conditions. An SUV caught fire in the crash, and there are reports of injuries. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Read more »

Massive Pileup Closes Westbound I-84 Near Multnomah FallsOver 100 vehicles were involved in a pileup on westbound I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Oregon, due to hazardous winter weather conditions. The highway was closed, and officials urged drivers to avoid the area. Multiple injuries were reported, but no fatalities.

Read more »

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predictions: Can Portland Overcome Brooklyn's Woes?Both teams are struggling this season, but Portland has the edge due to its recent performance and Brooklyn's offensive woes.

Read more »

Massive Fire Engulfs Abandoned Paper Mill Near PortlandFirefighters responded to a large blaze at an abandoned paper mill in Oregon City, Oregon. The fire, which was declared under control by 7:56 a.m., raised concerns about spreading to nearby residential areas and downtown. Highway 99 was closed in both directions due to the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more »

Trump's First 100 Hours: Prepare for a Political EarthquakeDonald Trump's second term is expected to begin with a flurry of activity, with plans for over 100 executive orders on his first day alone. Covering a wide range of topics from the economy and energy to immigration and social issues, Trump aims to make a bold statement and assert his agenda from the outset. The sheer volume and audacity of his plans are likely to shock both the media and political establishment, potentially setting the tone for a tumultuous presidency.

Read more »