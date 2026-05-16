Massive marine heatwave off our coast brings climate change concerns

Scientists have been monitoring the unusually high ocean temperatures since last May, likely a sign of human-caused climate change. The heatwave is contributing to a decline in seabird populations as warming waters affect their food sources.

A massive marine heatwave off our coast has been with us a year and shows no signs of letting up. Scientists have been monitoring the unusually high ocean temperatures since last May, likely a sign of how human-caused climate change , driven by pollution we've pumped into our atmosphere, is making natural cycles more extreme.

El Niño is likely to hit our region in the coming months, though it remains to be seen how strong it could be. California has had a spate of abnormally large marine heatwaves in the past 12 years. Typically, they've started far offshore in the spring, reached our coast by the fall, then receded by late winter. The only time you ever see that would be during an El Niño, but we're not in El Niño yet.

An uptick in dead and emaciated seabirds along our coast is one possible sign. Scientists are increasingly pointing to the deaths as related to the heatwave. As birds' typical food sources move into deeper, cooler waters where birds can't reach, the birds are finding fewer resources, and their populations are declining. The warm waters are unlikely to let up anytime soon with El Niño on the horizon.

For us on land, that could mean a hotter, humid summer and a dangerously wet winter. For animals underwater, the heating can be a boon, but it can also be devastating. Researchers predict that a round stingray, the most common type of stingray living along our shore and the most likely to sting you, may support that life.

Heating can be deadly for marine plants and animals because living in high temperatures for a prolonged period can be deadly for marine animals. There's still a lot unknown about these escalating marine heatwaves, but cuts to NOAA under the Trump administration could jeopardize ongoing research. This kind of work is critical to understand how to respond. Boosters of an Inland Empire city, Ontario, in Long in L.A.

's shadow, want you to know it's got lots to offer, with a new baseball stadium, and a minor league team, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, among the attractions





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Climate Change Marine Heatwave Warm Water El Niño West Coast

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