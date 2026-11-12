Massive live whale washes ashore on California beach as emergency crews rush to scene

The live whale washed ashore as marine safety personnel rushed to the scene.

Marine Safety personnel responded to the scene.

“The immediate area surrounding the whale has been closed off,” officials wrote. “We ask the public to respect the designated perimeter, and allow responders the space they need to assess the situation. ”The condition of the whale was unknown. Photos and video showed emergency personnel on scene and parts of the whale visible from the beach.

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The area had been blocked off by cones and tape. Giancarlo Rulli with the Marine Mammal Center said the juvenile fin whale’s condition didn’t look good, noting these whales aren’t typically seen so close to the shore,Wildlife officials said unfortunately there was nothing they could do while the whale is still alive. Once the whale has died, officials will need to figure out the best way to remove it from the shore.

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Some of those options would include towing it out to sea or allowing the tide to wash it away. Crowds started forming close to the beach Thursday morning and on a nearby pier with people watching the whale as it swayed back and forth on the sand.is considered the second-largest animal on earth. The adult whales can get up to 85 feet in length and weigh up to 80 tons.

While a juvenile fin is between 30-40 feet in length and can weigh anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 pounds. A live whale washed ashore on Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz City Government﻿The condition of the whale was unknown.