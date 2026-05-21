Massive Grooming Gang Sentenced to 277 Combined Years for Abuse in West Yorkshire

Twenty individuals have been imprisoned following a major investigation into the systematic sexual exploitation of girls in Kirklees between 1995 and 2003.

A massive criminal investigation into a grooming gang operating in the Kirklees region of West Yorkshire has culminated in the imprisonment of twenty individuals. These offenders, primarily consisting of Asian men, have been sentenced to a combined total of 277 years in prison for the horrific abuse and sexual exploitation of young girls, some of whom were only twelve years old at the time of the attacks.

The crimes, which spanned nearly a decade between 1995 and 2003, involved a systematic pattern of sexual assault and rape. In several instances, the perpetrators utilized class A drugs to facilitate their crimes, further endangering and manipulating the vulnerable children. Law enforcement officials have characterized the operation as a calculated effort to treat young victims as mere commodities for the gratification of predators who displayed a complete lack of empathy.

The scale of the investigation underscores the severity of the network that operated undetected for years in the community. The sentencing details reveal a wide range of severity reflecting the depravity of the acts committed. Sajid Majid received the most significant penalty for five counts of rape and three indecent assaults.

Other high sentences were handed down to Manaf Hussain, who received 25 years for six rapes and drug supply, and Tariq Azam, who was sentenced to 24 years for five rapes and four indecent assaults. Zulfiqar Ali received over 22 years, while Aurrangzeb Azam was imprisoned for 20 years following convictions for ten separate rapes. The list of convicted individuals continues with Shakeel Haq, Rafiq Patel, and Zaheed Ali Novsarka, all receiving substantial terms.

Even the oldest member of the group, 87-year-old Ibrahim Khalifa, was sentenced to 11 years for two rapes, meaning he will likely spend the remainder of his life behind bars. The gang also included Donna Lynn, the only woman involved, who received three years for controlling prostitution. Ansar Mahmood Qayum was also a notable figure, ending up with a total of 30 years in prison across multiple cases.

The breadth of the convictions shows the extensive nature of the network and the sheer number of victims targeted across the region. The judicial process for this case was exceptionally complex, starting at Leeds Crown Court in July 2023 and extending over six separate trials. The legal proceedings only concluded in September 2024, and the identities of the jailed men were kept secret until now due to specific court orders.

DCI Rob Stevens of the Kirklees District Police highlighted the shocking revelations that emerged during the trials, noting that the bravery of the survivors was the only reason these crimes were finally brought to light. He praised the women for their determination in providing evidence throughout the lengthy trials, asserting that their courage played a pivotal role in ensuring that these heartless predators were removed from society.

The police emphasized that while supporting victims of sexual abuse is a priority, the psychological toll of reporting and testifying is immense. The conclusion of these trials marks a significant victory for justice, providing a sense of closure to victims who had endured unimaginable horrors for decades





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West Yorkshire Grooming Gang Sexual Abuse Kirklees Criminal Sentencing

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