Massive Gold Coin Hoard Unearthed in the Czech Republic

Archaeologists have unearthed a massive trove of gold coins and artifacts from a long-lost Celtic settlement in the Czech Republic, dating back to the La Tène period.

Archaeologists from the Museum of Eastern Bohemia in Hradec Králové have unearthed a vast collection of gold coins and other artifacts from a long-lost Celtic settlement in the Czech Republic . The discovery, made along the planned route of a new highway, dates back to the La Tène period, a time of significant Celtic power in Europe, roughly around the second century B.C.

The settlement is described as a 'supra-regional trade and production center,' connecting Central Europe to distant parts of the ancient world. , officials have hailed the find as 'exceptional.' \The archaeological team unearthed a wealth of artifacts including gold and silver coins, amber, and remnants of luxury pottery production. Numerous metal objects, ceramic vessel fragments, and the remains of dwellings, workshops, and possibly even sanctuaries were also discovered. The sheer volume of artifacts is staggering, with researchers collecting over 22,000 bags of material, making it one of the largest archaeological hauls in the Czech Republic's history. \The sheer density of artifacts in the top layer of soil exceeded even those found within the preserved structures below. The museum's statement emphasizes the site's significance, comparing it to the most important central settlements in the Middle Danube region and Southern Germany. Notably, the settlement lacked any visible fortifications, adding another layer of intrigue to the discovery. This recent find adds to the string of exciting archaeological discoveries in the Czech Republic. Earlier this year, a hiker stumbled upon a treasure trove of gold in an overgrown field, and last year, a woman unknowingly unearthed 2,150 medieval silver coins while walking in the Central Bohemian Region





