Massive Fire Destroys Barns in Livermore

A massive fire, named the Tesla Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon in Livermore, destroying two barns and scorching nearby buildings. The blaze was brought under control after five hours. Crews from CAL FIRE and Alameda County Fire Department battled the fire, which was fueled by dry conditions. Multiple explosions occurred due to propane tanks and welding equipment. Property owner lost 30 years of collectibles.

was brought under control Wednesday evening after flames destroyed a barn and scorched nearby buildings amid dry, grassy conditions. The blaze, named the Tesla Fire , broke out around 2:30 p.m. on a property near Tesla and Cross roads.

Crews from CAL FIRE and the Alameda County Fire Department arrived to find two large barns and surrounding brush fully engulfed in flames.

"It was very smoky conditions, very life-threatening smoke, so what we had to do was attack it from the outside," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Alex Mikesell. A massive fire in Livermore was brought under control Wednesday evening after flames destroyed a barn and scorched nearby buildings amid dry, grassy conditions. Fire officials said crews arrived to find two barns and surrounding vegetation engulfed in flames.

Vehicles, propane tanks, and welding equipment stored inside the structures triggered multiple explosions during the fire, sending a large fireball and thick black smoke into the air. Firefighters battled flames from a massive fire in Livermore that flattened a building, not far from several vineyards. Firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze before bringing it under control after about five hours. While crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes, the two barns were completely destroyed.

Property owner Rose Davis rushed to the scene after being alerted by her sister. The structures housed 30 years of family collectibles, including Disney items and her wedding dress, which were lost in the fire.

"Lots of collectibles, 30 years worth of just like Disney items," said Davis. "I think I also have my wedding dress in there too, I did. "





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Tesla Fire Livermore Barn Fire CAL FIRE Collectibles Lost

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