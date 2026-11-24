There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters spent the better part of Tuesday morning battling a massive fire in New Jersey. NBC New York’s Tracie Strahan reports. The fire tore through a row of businesses in Union at the corner of Stuyvesant and Axton avenues.

The fire ultimately called for a 5-alarm response from local crews who were still on the scene containing the situation and monitoring for hotspots nearly six hours after the fire started. After the smoke cleared in the daylight, the damage was beyond extensive with most of the half a dozen businesses on the block ravaged by the flames and water used to douse the fire.

Also read Massive 4-alarm fire engulfs row of stores in Union, New Jersey

"Well, it doesn't look good," said Mark Bautista, who owns multiple businesses impacted by the fire. "I'm just happy no one was injured, that's honestly the most important thing. Everything else can be worked on.

Advertisement

" Chopper 4 captured the giant, intense flames and thick black smoke engulfing the majority of the structure around 6 a.m. At one point during the fire fight, the second floor collapsed, sending dozens of firefighters scrambling. Officials continued to monitor the building closely in case of further collapses. From Newark to Trenton to Hoboken to Jersey City and all points between, NBC New York covers New Jersey news, weather, traffic and more.