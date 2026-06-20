Massive Fire Breaks Out at Dominican Republic Resort, Killing One and Forcing Evacuation of 1,700

A massive fire broke out at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in the Dominican Republic, killing one person and forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 guests and staff.

A massive, out-of-control inferno tore through a beachfront resort in the Dominican Republic on Friday, killing a woman and forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 guests and staff.

The fierce and fast-spreading fire broke out at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel, sending plumes of thick, dark smoke billowing over the picturesque Caribbean coastline. The out-of-control blaze broke out at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel on June 19, 2026. One person was killed in the fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic.

Three people were taken to medical facilities in Bayahibe, and six others were treated at the scene, according to the Dominican Republic's pre-hospital emergency directorate. Initial reports indicate that the fire ignited due to roof structures made of palm and unfavorable weather conditions, according to authorities. Preliminary observations indicate that the fire spread rapidly due to the flammable nature of parts of the roof structures made of palm, as well as wind conditions, the Dominican Emergency Operations Center (COE) said.

Tourist activities in Bayahibe and the surrounding area remain unaffected and continue to take place safely and as normal, COE added. Bayahibe is a popular destination for U.S. and international tourists on the Dominican Republic's southeastern coast. The out-of-control blaze broke out at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel on June 19, 2026. One person was killed in the fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic





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Dominican Republic Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel Fire Evacuation Tourist Activities

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