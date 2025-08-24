Massive Fire at Louisiana Manufacturing Plant Remains Active

A large fire at Smitty's Supply Incorporated in Roseland, Louisiana is currently being fought by multiple agencies. While 90% contained, the blaze has prompted evacuations and flight restrictions. Officials are monitoring air quality and waterways.

Multiple agencies in Louisiana are continuing their efforts to extinguish a massive fire at a manufacturing plant in Roseland . Officials with Tangipahoa Parish and Louisiana State Police confirmed at around 10 a.m. CST that the fire was still active at Smitty's Supply Incorporated . Local, state, and federal crews have been mobilized to contain and suppress the flames. Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Saturday evening, LSP announced that the fire was approximately 90 percent contained. Crews were prepared to work throughout the night to fully extinguish the blaze. The LSP provided an update stating that an initial wildlife hotline has been established to assist with reports of impacted wildlife. The hotline number is 832-514-9663. Calls will be managed by an operator, and all information provided will be immediately relayed to the Environmental Unit Leader for dissemination to state and U.S. wildlife agencies. In addition to the evacuation order in effect, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place over the incident location. The TFR extends three nautical miles around the Smitty's site and up to 5,000 feet above surface level, prohibiting all unauthorized aircraft, including drones, from entering the restricted airspace. In a previous Facebook post, Louisiana State Police cautioned that while the smoke is less visible, the fire is still burning. A one-mile evacuation order remains in place “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Parish President Robby Miller. This order primarily keeps others clear while first responders manage the scene. Flight restrictions are also in place around the scene. Officials report that 42 individuals are currently seeking shelter at the emergency shelter located at the Amite Community Center. Arrangements are being made to ensure that displaced residents have continued shelter at least through Sunday. According to Louisiana Police Sgt. William Huggins, small explosions were reported overnight near the site, but they did not create any new problems. Multiple agencies are conducting air quality testing. As of Saturday morning, readings outside the incident area showed non-detectable levels or 'results that are below any actionable threshold,' according to Sgt. Huggins. Authorities state that they are aware of 'product' in the Tangipahoa River and are investigating waterway monitoring. Operators are working to collect and contain any potential spillage, and water samples are being tested for any possible environmental impact. Residents closer to the scene are urged to remain indoors whenever possible to avoid inhaling any chemicals. Individuals who must go outdoors near the fire are advised to avoid touching their face or mouth and to wash their hands thoroughly. There is no estimate on when the fire will be extinguished or when the evacuation order will be lifted. With the primary focus on firefighting efforts, authorities have been unable to investigate the cause of the incident.





