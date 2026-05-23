Massive Explosion Rocks New York City Shipyard, Killing One and Leaving Dozens Injured

A devastating explosion at a New York City shipyard on Staten Island has left at least one person dead and dozens injured. The blast occurred after a fire broke out on board a vessel, trapping workers inside the structure.

A massive explosion at a New York City shipyard on Staten Island has left at least one person dead and dozens injured. The blast occurred around 50 minutes after a fire broke out on board a vessel at around 3:30 pm.

Fire crews were battling a blaze inside a 150 sq ft metal structure when the explosion occurred, trapping at least two workers. The explosion injured 37 people, including over a dozen firefighters, and a civilian was reported as the only fatality so far. Two firefighters and another are in critical condition, while the rest of the wounded, which included two EMS workers, suffered minor injuries.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that over 30 civilians and emergency responders were injured, with one civilian dead, as crews continued to battle the fire. The fire was under control as of 7:20 pm. The scene was overwhelmed with over 200 firefighters and emergency medical personnel, with 70 units dispatched. The shipyard, formerly owned by the Bethlehem Steel Company, is home to several businesses, including a coffee roasting company and a self-storage facility.

Local resident Richard Obiozor described witnessing the scene unfold, saying that he saw a large number of fire trucks and police officers and then a massive explosion. Councilmember Joann Ariola expressed condolences for the civilian who died and prayed for all those injured, especially the firefighters and first responders who rushed toward danger to protect others. The cause of the fire and the explosion remains unclear as the investigation continues





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Explosion Shipyard Staten Island New York City Fire Injuries Death Firefighters Emergency Responders

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