Massive Entertainment's Ghost Recon Series Returns After 10 Years

Massive Entertainment, the Swedish studio behind the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series, has made the decision to pivot back to its core series after the release of the first game 10 years ago. The studio's subsequent games, including Tom Clancy's The Division and The Division 2, failed to meet critical and commercial expectations, leading to the decision to return to the Ghost Recon series. Ubisoft has confirmed the development of a third game in the series, but the game is still in the early stages of development, with Massive Entertainment continuing to make hires for the project.

Massive Entertainment , the Swedish studio behind the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon series, has been busy since the release of the first game in the series that started it all, 10 years ago.

Unfortunately, the studio's subsequent games, including Tom Clancy's The Division and The Division 2, failed to meet critical and commercial expectations. As a result, the studio has made the decision to pivot back to its core series, with Ubisoft confirming the development of a third game in the series back in 2023.

The game is still in the early stages of development, with Massive Entertainment continuing to make hires for the project, including senior positions such as Lead Game Designer and Animation Director. This suggests that the game is either still in pre-production or has only recently left it, which is not a great sign for fans of the online cover-based third-person shooter meets action RPG.

Despite having resources on the project since 2023, the game's development seems to be progressing at a slower pace than expected, with some speculating that it may not be released until 2029 or 2030. The lack of leaks and reports about the game also suggests that it is still in the early stages of development, with no major details or information likely to be revealed this year.

However, with development seemingly scaling up, it is possible that the game could be revealed next year, and fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on the project





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