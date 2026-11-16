Massive data centres collectively use as much electricity as an entire US state

The largest data centres in the US are responsible for about 2 per cent of the country's entire annual electricity use

Construction work on an AI data centre in Texas covering nearly 40 square kilometres, which will have a capacity of 600 megawattsThe largest data centres in the US are using roughly the same amount of power collectively each year as one of the country’s major states, according to new figures that underscore the size and impact these massive facilities are having on local power grids.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence systems has triggered a “fast and furious” expansion of data centres across the US, in particular of very large “hyperscale” data centres that support AI tools, cloud computing and large language models, says But tracking the power consumption and carbon emissions impact of these facilities is difficult, as many data centre operators don’t publicly report such information. Together with colleagues, Dominici spent two years pulling together information on 403 hyperscale data centres in the US to estimate their electricity consumption and associated carbon dioxide emissions.

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“Doing these measurements took an enormous amount of work,” she says. The team estimates that the hyperscale data centres collectively used about 82 terawatt-hours of electricity between May 2024 and April 2025, equivalent to about 1.8 per cent of total US electricity use. This electricity use outstrips the annual power consumption of states such as Missouri, Kentucky and New Jersey.

The upper bound of the team’s estimate – 99 TWh per year – would see hyperscale data centres rival the annual power consumption of states such as Indiana, Michigan and Washington. This vast power consumption has a significant climate impact.

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The researchers estimate that roughly 54 per cent of attributed generation was supplied by fossil fuel sources, with annual carbon dioxide emissions reaching 25.7 million tonnes – The findings are in line with international estimates of data centre power use from the International Energy Agency and are therefore “not particularly shocking”, says, a data scientist at the Free University of Amsterdam.

“This just confirms the magnitude of the impacts that these facilities are having across the board. ”But he points out that the study relies on commercial data that is difficult to independently verify, and a set of assumptions on the power use and operating capacity of each facility.

“You can’t really validate the results,” he warns.at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland adds that the analysis is relatively “coarse”, not accounting for factors such as how network constraints impact grid power emissions. “They ignore a lot of nuance,” he says. “There are definitely a lot of assumptions baked in ,” says Dominici. She wants to see data centre developers and operators be more transparent about the environmental impacts and energy use of their facilities.

“My frustration is that as we are moving forward, this narrative is not informed by rigorous scientific data, and data-driven decision making,” she says. At the same time, the industry is developing rapidly, with many new facilities now reliant on private gas power generation rather than grid electricity, which increases their climate impact.

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Hundreds of millions of people live close enough to data centres used to power AI to feel warmer average temperatures in their local area Hyperscale data centres reduce the cost of computing power to companies by harnessing economies of scale to run their servers as efficiently as possible. But the larger the data centre, the greater the impact on local communities.

Alongside high levels of power demand, hyperscale data centres also require large volumes of water to cool their servers, and take up a lot of land. In Utah, a plan to build a data centre that would cover land twice the size of Manhattan and “People might notice increasing land prices, electricity prices, water prices,” says de Vries-Gao.

“They might notice an increase in air pollution, waste pollution. This is why people are ultimately protesting. The hyperscale data centres are probably the most painful type of facility simply because of the sheer size of them. ”Skeleton found in Denmark came from man who witnessed the arrival of farmingVibrating mattress helps clear Alzheimer’s protein from the brainHow I used evidence and imagination to write an account of the world in 2096