Plans for what would be by far the largest data center in California are being considered in rural East County, and while the developer stresses it's only an early proposal, many who live there are already fighting against it.

SAN DIEGO — Plans for what could be by far the largest data center in California are being considered in rural East County, and while the developer stresses it's only an early proposal, many who live there are already fighting against it.

County records obtained by our media partners at KPBS, which ABC 10News has since reviewed, reveal a proposed data center called Project ECO with an electrical load of up to 500 megawatts — roughly four times the reported capacity of California's largest existing data center in Santa Clara County. It would be placed on 177 acres of land, less than a mile away from the home of Greg Curran, vice president of the Jacumba Sponsor Group which is leading the resistance.

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Jacumba is about 70 miles east of the city of San Diego, near the U.S.-Mexico border. You might recognize the unincorporated community from its well-known oasis, the Jacumba Hot Springs. In fact, that's part of what drew Curran there in the first place.

"I just love soaking in the mineral hot springs and, you know, the area out here in the high desert," he said. "I just fell in love with it. " Curran calls Jacumba the"perfect place to get away," but he and others fear this potential new development would change that. "This is the time to nip it in the bud," Curran said.

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Curran's neighbor Tanya Aiau, who lives in the Jacumba area even closer to the proposed site, shared her frustration as well.

"If they start to build that, I'll literally have to move. I've got 30 acres. It's terrifying," Aiau said. IGNIS, a renewable energy company based in Spain, is the developer behind the project.

ABC 10News spoke with a representative over the phone, Tahir Fazal, who made it very clear this is nothing more than a proposal to see if it's even feasible. Fazal said"pushback is very reasonable" and added that the company wants to stress" will be very engaged with the community once make the decision to move forward, if make it.

" Curran knows what he would like the leaders of San Diego County's decision to be. "I think that we should put a moratorium on them. It's just too massive. It takes — it's mind-boggling the amount of energy that it needs," Curran said.

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Earlier this year, the City of San Diego and Escondido already approved moratoriums on large-scale data centers, and the City of Poway passed an ordinance to ban them outright. The county has already flagged water availability as a major concern and wants the electrical infrastructure to be reviewed. Residents tell ABC 10News they're also worried about air quality and noise, and more than anything, say it would be an industrial eyesore in an otherwise natural landscape.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.